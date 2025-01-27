Met Office
|Printable version
An unsettled start to the week with wind and rain warnings in force
It will be an unsettled start to the week across the UK, with National Severe Weather Warnings for wind and rain in place.
Friday and Saturday saw Storm Éowyn bring very strong winds and heavy rain to parts of the UK. The highest gust of 100mph at Drumalbin in Scotland was the eleventh highest maximum gust since the Met Office started naming storms in 2015. More than 100,000 properties were left without power, with further disruption caused by road and rail closures, fallen trees and damage to buildings.
Saturday saw Storm Éowyn clear away from the UK, before another low-pressure system moved in on Sunday. The system was named as Storm Herminia by the Spanish Meteorological Service, with more significant impacts expected in Spain and France. The system did not meet the criteria to be named by the Met Office’s storm naming group, which includes Met Eireann and KNMI.
Yellow warnings for rain and wind are in currently in place across Wales and much of southern England covering Monday into Tuesday. The rain warning for parts of Wales does not end until 21:00 on Tuesday.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/about-us/news-and-media/media-centre/weather-and-climate-news/2025/an-unsettled-start-to-the-week-with-wind-and-rain-warnings-in-force
Latest News from
Met Office
Storm Éowyn brings 90mph winds as it starts to impact the UK24/01/2025 16:10:00
Storm Éowyn is bringing destructive winds to northwestern parts of the UK as it moves in, Red Weather Warnings are in force for Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland.
Red weather warnings issued with damaging winds forecast for Storm Éowyn23/01/2025 15:25:00
Red Weather Warnings have been issued with Storm Éowyn forecast to bring disruptive winds as well as heavy rain and snow for some on Friday.
Amber weather warning issued as Storm Éowyn set to bring strong winds, heavy rain and snow22/01/2025 16:20:00
Storm Éowyn will bring very strong winds as well as heavy rain and snow for some on Friday.
Rise in carbon dioxide off track for limiting global warming to 1.5°C20/01/2025 10:10:00
The increase of atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO₂) is now incompatible with IPCC pathways which remain below 1.5°C, a Met Office study finds.
More than a century of working together: Met Office and RNLI13/01/2025 13:15:00
Forecasts from the Met Office help the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) in its mission to save lives at sea.
2024: record-breaking watershed year for global climate10/01/2025 16:15:00
2024 was the warmest year on record globally and the first year that was likely more than 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels: a stark reminder global temperatures are continuing to rise.
Further snow and ice warnings in the forecast with a cold week to come06/01/2025 15:05:00
The UK’s cold snap will continue this week, with low pressure remaining in charge bringing below-average temperatures and the potential for disruption in places.
Preparing Young People for a Changing World06/01/2025 13:15:00
Important steps are being taken to ready our young people for the environmental changes ahead, through the Climate Ambassador Programme.