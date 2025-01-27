An unsettled start to the week with wind and rain warnings in force

It will be an unsettled start to the week across the UK, with National Severe Weather Warnings for wind and rain in place.

Friday and Saturday saw Storm Éowyn bring very strong winds and heavy rain to parts of the UK. The highest gust of 100mph at Drumalbin in Scotland was the eleventh highest maximum gust since the Met Office started naming storms in 2015. More than 100,000 properties were left without power, with further disruption caused by road and rail closures, fallen trees and damage to buildings.

Saturday saw Storm Éowyn clear away from the UK, before another low-pressure system moved in on Sunday. The system was named as Storm Herminia by the Spanish Meteorological Service, with more significant impacts expected in Spain and France. The system did not meet the criteria to be named by the Met Office’s storm naming group, which includes Met Eireann and KNMI.

Yellow warnings for rain and wind are in currently in place across Wales and much of southern England covering Monday into Tuesday. The rain warning for parts of Wales does not end until 21:00 on Tuesday.

