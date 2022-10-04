HM Treasury
|Printable version
An update on Additional Rate tax
The Chancellor confirmed an update to plans for the Additional Rate tax on the morning of 3 October 2022.
From supporting British business to lowering the tax burden for the lowest paid, our Growth Plan sets out a new approach to build a more prosperous economy.
However, it is clear that the abolition of the 45p tax rate has become a distraction from our overriding mission to tackle the challenges facing our country.
As a result, I’m announcing we are not proceeding with the abolition of the 45p tax rate. We get it, and we have listened.
This will allow us to focus on delivering the major parts of our growth package.
First, our Energy Price Guarantee, which will support households and businesses with their energy bills.
Second, cutting taxes to put money back in the pockets of hard-working people and grow our economy.
Third, driving supply side reforms - including accelerating major infrastructure projects - to get Britain moving.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/an-update-on-additional-rate-tax
Latest News from
HM Treasury
Andrew Ballheimer, Kalpana Desai and Mahnaz Safa join the Board of UK Government Investments as Non-Executive Directors04/10/2022 12:15:00
UK Government Investments: Andrew Ballheimer, Kalpana Desair and Mahnaz Safa appointed to the Board of UK Government Investments as Non-Executive Directors.
Readout of the Prime Minister and Chancellor’s meeting with the OBR30/09/2022 15:20:00
This morning (30 September) Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng met with OBR officials, including the Chair Richard Hughes.
Levelling Up Fund to drive growth in Leicester’s space sector30/09/2022 11:10:00
The Exchequer Secretary, yesterday (29 September), visited Leicester’s Pioneer Park to see how £19.4 million of Government investment will support the city’s space and satellite technology sectors.
Update on Growth Plan implementation27/09/2022 12:10:00
An update on next steps following the Growth Plan which the Chancellor set out on 23 September.
Chancellor's Growth Plan means tax cuts for a million in Wales27/09/2022 11:10:00
The Chancellor unveils his Growth Plan to release the potential of the UK economy, tackle inflation and deliver higher productivity and wages.
Chancellor announces new Growth Plan with biggest package of tax cuts in generations26/09/2022 16:43:00
The Chancellor recently (Friday 23 September) unveiled his Growth Plan to release the huge potential in the British economy by tackling high energy costs and inflation and delivering higher productivity and wages.
Energy Markets Financing Scheme Update26/09/2022 15:20:00
An update providing further details on the Energy Markets Financing Scheme.
The Growth Plan 2022 speech23/09/2022 14:10:00
The Growth Plan 2022 speech as delivered by Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng.