Andi Biotic dances back to save antibiotics

UKHSA's mascot returns for World AMR Awareness Week with a campaign targeting young adults, featuring gym partnerships and a pharmacy disco.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is bringing back its popular mascot ‘Andi Biotic’ for World Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Awareness Week with a fresh, fun campaign that sees the bright red and white pill character busting disco moves in unexpected places – including a pharmacy dance floor.

The second wave of the Keep Antibiotics Working campaign launches today with eye-catching content designed to grab the public’s attention, following new data showing antibiotic-resistant infections have risen by 9.3% in the past year.

UKHSA’s latest English Surveillance Programme for Antimicrobial Utilisation and Resistance (ESPAUR) report, published last week, reveals that nearly 400 people are diagnosed with antibiotic-resistant infections every week in England – infections that are harder to treat and can lead to serious complications.

But rather than doom and gloom, Andi Biotic is back with a positive message: everyone has the power to help keep antibiotics working by using them correctly.

This time around, Andi is getting out and about in places where young adults spend their time. The campaign features partnerships with Better Gyms, Amazon and more, bringing antibiotic awareness messages to people’s everyday lives.

The creative assets show Andi in a variety of entertaining scenarios – from the office to throwing shapes at a pharmacy disco – all while delivering important messages about antibiotic use in a lighthearted, accessible way.

The campaign will run across UKHSA’s social media channels, with support from healthcare and science influencers who will be sharing Andi’s adventures with their followers.

Dr. Alicia Demirjian, Consultant Epidemiologist and Clinical Lead for Antimicrobial Resistance and Prescribing, UK Health Security Agency, said:

Antibiotic resistance is one of the biggest threats facing modern medicine, but the good news is we can all do something about it. We know young people want to make a difference, and that’s exactly what Andi Biotic is here to help with. Yes, Andi’s fun and energetic – you might even catch him doing a disco in your local pharmacy – but the message is serious. By taking antibiotics only when you need them and following your healthcare professional’s advice, you’re helping to preserve these life-saving medicines for everyone, now and in the future.

Building on the success of the first campaign wave earlier this year, Andi Biotic is on a mission to help young adults understand 3 key behaviours that can help tackle antibiotic resistance:

do not take antibiotics for colds and flu – they do not work for viral infections

only take antibiotics when prescribed by a healthcare professional, and always take as directed

never save antibiotics for later or share them with others

Alongside the Andi Biotic campaign, UKHSA is encouraging people to make a personal pledge to use antibiotics responsibly by becoming an Antibiotic Guardian at antibioticguardian.com. Over 200,000 people have already signed up.