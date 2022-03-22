Andrew Cooke unveiled as preferred candidate for HM Chief Inspector

Andrew Cooke QPM, is the government's preferred candidate for HM Chief Inspector of Constabulary and Chief Fire & Rescue Inspector.

The Home Secretary yesterday (21st March) confirmed Andrew Cooke QPM as the government’s preferred candidate for the role of HM Chief Inspector of Constabulary and Chief Fire & Rescue Inspector in England.

Andrew led Merseyside Police in the role of Chief Constable for five years until 2021, having previously served as Deputy Chief Constable and Assistant Chief Constable at the force.

Mr Cooke has worked in UK policing and law enforcement for nearly 36 years, where the majority of his service has been with Merseyside Police. He served at every rank with the force, being appointed to Chief Constable in 2016. During that time he also served as Assistant Chief Constable at Lancashire Constabulary for a period and became the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) lead for the United Kingdom Protected Persons Service. In 2019 he became the National Lead for Crime Operations.

Mr Cooke has also been commended on 10 occasions and was awarded the Queen’s Police Medal in 2014.

He is currently an HM Inspector, a role he took up in April 2021.

The recommendation of Mr Cooke follows a fair and open recruitment process, conducted in accordance with the Governance Code on Public Appointments. Pre-appointment scrutiny by the Home Affairs Select Committee (HASC) will follow shortly, which is an important part of the process for some of the most significant public appointments made by ministers. It is designed to provide an added level of scrutiny to verify that the recruitment meets the principles set out in the Governance Code.

If Mr Cooke’s appointment is finalised, he would replace Sir Tom Winsor who has led HMICFRS for the last 10 years and whose term will end on 31st March.

The Home Secretary Priti Patel, yesterday said:

Andrew Cooke has substantial experience in the field of law enforcement and has already held several important leadership roles. Having also considered the breadth of his skills and the valuable insights into policing he offers, I believe he is the right person to take on this vital role at a crucial time for the sector. I am grateful to Sir Tom Winsor for his excellent work over the last ten years. He has carried out his duties with distinction and has achieved much – not least bringing the Fire and Rescue Service into the Inspectorate’s fold – as he has helped ensure the public are served to the standard we expect.

Following a pre-appointment hearing, HASC will publish their recommendations, which the government will consider before deciding whether to finalise the appointment.