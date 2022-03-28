Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport
|Printable version
Angelica Kauffman paintings worth £1.5 million at risk of leaving UK
- Also published by:
- Arts Council England
A temporary export bar has been placed on A Pair of Group Portraits of Mr and Mrs Joseph May and their Children by Angelica Kauffman.
- Export bar is to allow time for a UK gallery or institution to acquire the painting
- The paintings are worth £1.5 million and are by one of the major painters of the neoclassical period
A Pair of Group Portraits of Mr and Mrs Joseph May and their Children, dating to 1780, is at risk of leaving the UK unless a buyer can be found.
Worth £1.5 million, the two paintings portray a family separated by gender – making them unprecedented in Kauffman’s work, in which families are normally depicted together. Her known collection of 800 pieces shows no other evidence of this format, which is an exceptional phenomenon both in Kauffman’s work and European art of the late eighteenth century.
Arts Minister Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay recently said:
Angelica Kauffman was one of just two female founding members of the Royal Academy. These fascinating portraits are highly unusual for the period, depicting an eighteenth-century family separated by gender. I hope that a buyer comes forward so that they can remain in the UK, and so that we can continue to learn more about these exceptional works of art.
The minister’s decision follows the advice of the [Reviewing Committee on the Export of Works of Art and Objects of Cultural Interest] (https://www.artscouncil.org.uk/supporting-collections-and-cultural-property/reviewing-committee#section-1). The committee agreed that the paintings had an unusual and purposeful composition, and noted that the female group and its allusion to the Virgin Mary was especially beautiful.
Committee Member Professor Mark Hallett recently said:
Angelica Kauffman was one of the most important painters working in late eighteenth-century Britain and this is an especially interesting example of her output. Though the artist is justly celebrated for her subject pictures, Kauffman’s portraits are equivalently complex and ambitious in character. This double portrait of the May family, in which Mary May is pictured with her daughters, and Joseph May with his sons, is extremely unusual in splitting up its male and female subjects in such a direct way. At the same time, Kauffman’s adept handling of composition ensures that the two pictures elegantly complement each other. As well as having a powerful aesthetic appeal, the paintings offer a sensitive pictorial meditation on parental and sibling relationships, and on the different stages of childhood. For all these reasons, they make a powerful contribution to our understanding of Georgian portraiture.
The committee made its recommendation on the grounds that the departure of this pair of paintings from the UK would be a misfortune because of their outstanding significance for the study of eighteenth-century portraiture.
The decision on the export licence application for the paintings will be deferred for a period ending on 24 July 2022 inclusive. At the end of the first deferral period owners will have a consideration period of 15 Business Days to consider any offer(s) to purchase the pair of paintings at the recommended price of £1.5 million (plus VAT of £300,000 which can be reclaimed by an eligible institution). The second deferral period will commence following the signing of an Option Agreement and will last for four months.
Notes to Editors
- Organisations or individuals interested in purchasing the pair of paintings should contact the RCEWA on 0845 300 6200.
- Details of the paintings are as follows: Angelica Kauffman (1741–1807) Mary May (1745–1824) with her daughters Maria Emilia, Louisa and Sophia Margaret and Joseph May (1730–1796) with his sons Joseph (born 1767), Thomas Charles (1772–1837) and John (1775–1856), 1780 Oil on canvas Framed: 144.5 x 176.5 cm
- Provenance: Commissioned by Joseph May (1730-1796), for Hale Park, Hampshire; By descent through his daughter Elizabeth by his second marriage, who married Robert Maxwell of Islandmore, Croom, Co. Limerick in 1842; By descent to their daughter-in-law, Mrs. E. Maxwell, Dublin; G.B. Smith; His sale (probably on behalf of Mrs. Maxwell), Christie’s, London, 15 May 1886, lots 87 and 88; Purchased by McLean for £173.5s and £63 respectively; By descent to Mr. and Mrs. Keld Fenwick, Sudbury, Suffolk; Mr. John Lecky, London, 1995; Thence by descent to the present owner.
- The Reviewing Committee on the Export of Works of Art and Objects of Cultural Interest is an independent body, serviced by Arts Council England (ACE), which advises the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport on whether a cultural object, intended for export, is of national importance under specified criteria.
- Arts Council England is the national development agency for creativity and culture. Its strategic vision in Let’s Create is that, by 2030, England should be a country in which the creativity of everyone is valued and given the chance to flourish and where everyone has access to a remarkable range of high-quality cultural experiences. ACE invests public money from the government and the National Lottery to support the sector and deliver the vision. Following the Covid-19 crisis, ACE developed a £160 million Emergency Response Package, with nearly 90 per cent coming from the National Lottery, for organisations and individuals needing support. It is also one of the bodies administering the government’s unprecedented £1.96 billion Culture Recovery Fund.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/angela-kauffman-paintings-worth-15-million-at-risk-of-leaving-uk
Latest News from
Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport
Welsh grassroots football facilities receive regeneration funding28/03/2022 13:17:00
Beneficiaries of an initial £1.3 million investment in grassroots football facilities across Wales this year are announced by the UK Government.
116 Grassroots football facilities across England to be regenerated through UK government investment28/03/2022 12:10:00
Grassroots football facilities across England will benefit from an initial £39 million of UK government funding, as part of a major commitment to levelling up access to physical activity across the nation.
International collaboration on AI and data governance25/03/2022 12:10:00
Data Minister Chris Philp recently (23 March 2022) delivered a speech at AI UK on the power data and artificial intelligence have in improving innovation and driving growth.
BBC gets emergency funding to fight Russian disinformation24/03/2022 14:20:00
£4.1 million in additional funding for BBC World Service to support Ukrainian and Russian language services in the region
New body to make UK world-leading centre for telecoms innovation23/03/2022 10:10:10
UK Telecoms Innovation Network to unleash innovation in broadband and mobile network companies.
New report shows success of local radio thanks to government fund22/03/2022 15:10:00
New research shows how the community radio sector is thriving thanks to continued government support.
UK City of Culture 2025 shortlist revealed21/03/2022 12:10:00
Four places shortlisted for the prestigious UK City of Culture 2025 title.
More than 370 museums and galleries eligible for DCMS/Wolfson Fund18/03/2022 12:10:00
DCMS/Wolfson Museums and Galleries Improvement Fund launch new round of funding.