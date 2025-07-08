Angler fined for not putting back protected eel he caught

Penalty also covers not having a rod licence

A fisherman from south-west London who failed to return a critically-endangered eel to a river in Kent last summer has been fined £800.

Fisheries enforcement officers from the Environment Agency reported Piotr Wieclaw for illegal fishing in the River Medway after getting a tip-off from a member of the public.

One weekend last August, 52-year-old Wieclaw travelled from his home in Merton to a stretch of the 70-mile-long river between Tonbridge and Maidstone.

Small fire

The observant onlooker called the Environment Agency’s incident hotline, 0800 807060, after spotting a small fire burning near where Wieclaw and 3 other men were fishing. Anyone can ring the number if they think an environmental crime or pollution has been committed.

When the 2 Environment Agency officers arrived at Porters Lock, near Tonbridge, they found a dead eel under a towel next to the fire. Wieclaw was unable to produce a valid rod licence when challenged.

Anyone aged 13 or over needs a licence to fish for salmon, trout, eels or freshwater species. Information on when you need a licence and to buy one are at https://www.gov.uk/fishing-licences/buy-a-fishing-licence. They can also be purchased by phone: 0344 800 5386. Concessions are available.

Kye Jerrom, a senior enforcement officer with the Environment Agency, yesterday said:

“There are many possible reasons for the decline in eel numbers in the past 40 years. Over-fishing, habitat loss and fragmentation, parasites and climate change could all be to blame, which is why eels must be returned to the water when caught. “Fishing licences are great value and less expensive than fines. The income helps with the sustainable management of fisheries. It’s quick, easy and cheap to get a licence: by phone and online – search ‘fishing licence’ on gov.uk. “Our fisheries enforcement officers check private lakes, rivers, ponds and canals for illegal fishing, supported by clubs, the Angling Trust and police.”

Eels are an important part of the water environment. They feed on invertebrates, fish, molluscs and crustaceans, helping to recycle nutrients. In turn, they are an important food source for other species.

Eel-fishing strictly controlled

Fishing for eels is strictly controlled to maintain stocks. Any eels caught must be returned to the river with as little harm as possible.

Wieclaw, of Hillyard Place, in Merton, pleaded guilty to fishing without a valid rod licence, and removing one eel from the Medway.

Wimbledon magistrates’ court fined him £800, with costs of £135, and a victim surcharge of £320.

For not having a current rod licence to fish for freshwater fish or eels on 3 August 2024, Wieclaw was charged under section 27 (1) (a) of the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975.

In removing the eel from the water and not putting it back on the same date, Wieclaw broke national byelaw 3 under schedule 25 and sections 210 and 211 of the Water Resources Act 1991.

