Angler landed penalty of £443 for fishing illegally

A man from Coalville, Leicestershire has been found guilty of fishing illegally in Warwickshire in a case brought by the Environment Agency.

Fishing without a licence has cost an angler from Coalville a total penalty of £443

An annual fishing licence costs from just £33

Fisheries enforcement officers clamp down on illegal angling to protect fish stocks and make fishing sustainable

Tyrone Eliffe, 27, of Burgess Road was found guilty in absence at Northampton Magistrates Court on Monday 15 January 2024.

He has received a total penalty of £443 for fishing without a licence at Riddings Fishery, Grendon, Warwickshire.

The penalty includes a fine of £220, costs of £135 and a victim surcharge of £88. An annual fishing licence costs from £33.

Following the verdict, a spokesperson for the Environment Agency said:

“We hope the penalty this illegal angler has received will act as a deterrent to anyone who is thinking of breaking the laws and byelaws we have in place across England.

“Fishing illegally can incur a fine of up to £2,500 and offenders can also have their fishing equipment seized. We inspect rod licences 24/7, seven days a week to check on cases of illegal fishing and for those caught cheating the system, we will always prosecute.

“Illegal fishing undermines the Environment Agency’s efforts to protect fish stocks and make fishing sustainable. Money raised from fishing licence sales is used to protect and improve fish stocks and fisheries for the benefit of legal anglers.”

Any angler aged 13 or over, fishing on a river, canal or still water needs a licence to fish. A 1-day licence costs from just £6.60, and an annual licence costs from £33 (concessions available). Junior licences are free for 13 - 16-year-olds.

Licences are available from www.gov.uk/get-a-fishing-licence or by calling the Environment Agency on 0344 800 5386 between 8am and 6pm, Monday to Friday.

The Environment Agency carries out enforcement work all year round and is supported by partners including the police and the Angling Trust. Fisheries enforcement work is intelligence-led, targeting known hot-spots and where illegal fishing is reported.

Anyone with information about illegal fishing activities can contact the Environment Agency incident hotline 24/7 on 0800 807060 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Fisheries enforcement blog: Fisheries Enforcement 2023: A Year of Action and Collaboration - Creating a better place (blog.gov.uk)

Further information:

Tyrone Eliffe was charged with the following offences:

On the 19th day of July 2023 at Riddings Fishery, Grendon in a place where fishing is regulated fished for freshwater fish or eels by means of an unlicensed fishing instrument, namely rod and line. Contrary to Section 27(1)(a) of the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975.