Environment Agency
|Printable version
Angler lands £443 fine after fishing illegally in Bedfordshire
An angler has been fined £443 after being caught fishing illegally in Bedfordshire.
Jake Watkins, 29, of Hart Hill Drive, Luton was caught fishing without a licence on 10 August 2023 at Manor Farm Lakes, Biggleswade.
Mr Watkins’ case was heard at Hastings Magistrates Court on 12 January 2024. The court fined him £220 and ordered him to pay an £88 victim surcharge. He was also ordered to pay £135 in costs. The £443 fine imposed is considerably more than the current price of a £53.70 fishing licence.*
Lesley Robertson, Enforcement Team Leader at the Environment Agency said, “This case shows we take illegal fishing seriously and won’t hesitate to pursue offenders through the courts where anglers break the rules. Anyone found fishing illegally may face prosecution and a fine of up to £2,500.
“All anglers need a valid Environment Agency fishing licence. The current price of an adult 12-month trout and coarse 3-rod fishing licence is £53.70 and not having one proved very costly for Mr Watkins.”
“Our Fisheries Enforcement Officers carry out intelligence-led enforcement work all year round. We urge anyone with information about illegal fishing to contact us on 0800 807060 or via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.”
Licences now run 365 days from the day of purchase offering 12 full months of fishing.
Any angler aged 13 or over, fishing on a river, canal or still water needs a licence. A 1-day licence costs from just £7.10, and an annual licence costs from just £35.80. Concessions are available. Junior licences are free for 13- to 16-year-olds.
For more information or to buy a fishing licence visit the GOV.UK website or call the Environment Agency on 0344 800 5386.
The Environment Agency carries out enforcement work all year round and is supported by police forces and the Angling Trust. Fisheries enforcement work is intelligence-led, targeting known hot-spots and where illegal fishing is reported.
Anyone with information about illegal fishing activities should report it to our incident hotline number 0800 807060. You can also report it to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Notes to editors
*£53.70 is the cost of a 12-month trout and coarse 3-rod fishing licence.
Charges:
Watkins entered no plea and was found guilty of breaching Section 27(1)(a) of the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975 at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on 12 January 2024.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/angler-lands-443-fine-after-fishing-illegally-in-bedfordshire
Latest News from
Environment Agency
Preston and South Ribble flood scheme wins award20/05/2024 10:10:00
The Preston and South Ribble Flood Risk Management Scheme has won a Considerate Constructors Scheme 2024 National Site Award.
Water supply issues in Brixham area17/05/2024 11:17:00
Ministers are receiving regular updates on a Boil Water Notice from South West Water, which is impacting 16,000 households and businesses in the Brixham area.
Waste Industry Placement Scheme relaunched to support knowledge sharing between regulator and industry16/05/2024 13:25:00
Environment Agency and Environmental Services Association (ESA) relaunch joint Waste Industry Placement Scheme.
Community service for farmer's polluting dam of manure14/05/2024 13:25:00
Farmer Derek Dyer contaminated a private water supply and polluted a stream after a slurry store built from farmyard manure collapsed.
Celebrate nature and take part in National Nature Reserves Week13/05/2024 13:25:00
A chance to get outdoors with nature with free activities at our National Nature Reserves – from wildlife walks and birdwatching to a day at the movies!
County Durham man sentenced for illegal waste activity10/05/2024 09:20:00
A man has been sentenced for operating an illegal waste site and burning waste on the land, following an investigation by the Environment Agency.
Government to fund 180 local projects to boost water quality09/05/2024 14:22:00
£11.5m extra funding announced to boost tree planting, habitat restoration and flood management across England through the Water Environment Improvement Fund.
The Thames Barrier – protecting London and the Thames Estuary for 40 years09/05/2024 13:25:00
Wednesday 8 May marked 40 years since the late Queen officially opened the Thames Barrier in 1984.