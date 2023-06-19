Anglers welcomed back to rivers across England

The Environment Agency is announcing the start of the new fishing season, welcoming anglers back to rivers across England.

Anglers last week (Friday 16 June) welcomed back to rivers across England as the Environment Agency starts the new fishing season.

Friday marked the end of the close season, which has been in place since 15 March, and sees coarse fishing prohibited in rivers, streams and certain stillwaters across the country to protect vulnerable fish stocks while they are spawning and help fish populations to recover.

During the close season, the Environment Agency works with angling clubs and partners, investing rod licence money to improve bank access to anglers. Through the Fisheries Improvement Programme (FIP), various fishing platforms, footbridges and handrails are improved and renewed so that by the time the new fishing season arrives, anglers are able to fish more safely.

Projects completed this year include:

• River Lea, North London – Working with local angling clubs to upgrade existing fishing platforms

• River Eden, Kent – Providing new platforms for less mobile anglers and information signs

• Wolverton Steam, Thames – Replacing a footbridge for Oxford Piscatorial Society

• River Severn, Upton – Existing steps and handrails were replaced at a free fishing venue to allow safer access for anglers

• River Hull, East Yorkshire – Providing new access to popular stretch near Beverley to increase length of bank available for match fishing

• River Trent, Burton Upon Trent - Replacing recycled plastic platforms near Burton for Coors Angling Club

Dr Graeme Storey, Environment Agency Fisheries Manager said:

We know how important it is to make sure fish stocks are protected and remain healthy and resilient – the annual close season, the work of our dedicated fisheries teams and the Fisheries Improvement Programme work together to help deliver this important goal. I would like to thank anglers for respecting the rules and regulations that come with the close season and I look forward to seeing them return to our rivers.

During the close season, the Environment Agency works with partners such as the Angling Trust’s Voluntary Bailiff Service (VBS) to conduct patrols to ensure anglers respect the no fishing period. This year officers carried out nearly 500 patrols, reporting 89 anglers for offences and 171 other alleged breaches of fisheries legislation.

Mark Owen, Angling Trust Head of Fisheries said:

It is now that time of the year that many anglers look forward to; a return to fishing on rivers and other waters covered by the statutory coarse fish close season. Whilst the vast majority of anglers have been respecting this period of time, it is great to see that the Environment Agency Fisheries Enforcement teams and the Angling Trust Voluntary Bailiff Service have been busy, working together in partnership to keep an eye on our rivers.

Experienced anglers or those taking up the sport for the first time can now return to rivers and benefit from the improvements made during the close season. It is important that all anglers make sure they have a fishing licence. You can buy a 1-day, 8-day or 12-month licence online, with the added benefit of the option to have a digital licence, saving postage costs and allowing more money to be spent on fisheries

All income from fishing licence sales is directly reinvested to support the vital work of the Environment Agency to improve and develop fisheries across the country.