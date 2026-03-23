Anglesey Freeport gets £25 million boost to create jobs and growth

£25 million for seven projects to kick-start the Anglesey Freeport and drive economic growth across the island and North Wales has been announced.

The Welsh Government, UK Government, Isle of Anglesey County Council and Stena Line UK have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) formalising how the freeport will be governed and delivered.

This agreement unlocks the first tranche of £25 million seed capital funding, from the UK and Welsh governments, for projects that will improve infrastructure, attract inward investment and create employment opportunities.

Anglesey Freeport is a designated zone where businesses benefit from tax reliefs and other incentives designed to attract investment and create high-quality jobs.

The seven projects include road access improvements, energy infrastructure, site remediation and new improved facilities at the Menai Science Park campus. Together they will prepare the freeport's tax sites for private sector investment.

The announcement builds on recent major commitments for the region, including the approval of a new Wylfa nuclear reactor and the designation of a North Wales AI Growth Zone. The freeport's sector priorities, which include nuclear energy and digital technology, directly complement both developments.

Rebecca Evans, Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, said:

This £25 million investment demonstrates our government’s commitment to securing Anglesey’s economic future and ensuring the benefits of major UK and Welsh Labour Government decisions are felt here on the island. By putting critical infrastructure in place now, we are positioning Anglesey to take full advantage of the Freeport, the renewed momentum at Wylfa, and the opportunities of the North Wales AI Growth Zone. This is a clear message: we are backing Welsh communities with the tools they need to compete, to attract high quality jobs, and to shape the industries that will define the economy of the future.

Secretary of State for Wales, Jo Stevens said:

This news is a significant moment for the delivery of Anglesey’s Freeport which will be vital for kickstarting economic growth and is projected to create 5,000 jobs by 2030. This follows the UK Government’s recent announcements of new nuclear for Wylfa and a north Wales AI Growth Zone, which taken together will be transformational for people in north Wales, providing opportunities for generations to come.

Leader of the Isle of Anglesey County Council, Gary Pritchard said:

Anglesey Council is pleased to sign the Freeport Memorandum of Understanding because it represents a major milestone in delivering new economic opportunities for the island. The agreement confirms a shared commitment with both governments, and Stena Line to establish a Freeport that can attract investment, support innovation, and create skilled jobs for local communities. Securing seed capital is especially important, as it allows essential early work to begin and demonstrates confidence in Anglesey’s strategic potential. With this foundation in place, the Council with Stena Line and other partners can accelerate plans that strengthen the island’s role in energy, manufacturing, and trade, helping drive long term prosperity across Ynys Môn and North Wales.

Executive Chair, Stena Line UK, Ian Hampton said: