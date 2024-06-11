Welsh Government
Anglesey housing project provides essential services and ‘hope for the future’
The Cabinet Secretary for Housing, Local Government and Planning, Julie James, recently visited the Housing First Project and some of its vital support workers in Anglesey.
Housing First operates through The Wallich, Wales’s largest homelessness and rough sleeping charity.
The Wallich works with more than 7,000 people across Wales every year and its service in Anglesey is the longest running Housing First project in Wales.
The project helps support getting people off the streets and into their own accommodations, maintaining their tenancies long-term and creating opportunities for people.
The support extends to people who are sleeping rough, sofa surfing, leaving secure mental health facilities, substance misuse treatment or prison and people who have been placed in temporary accommodation.
The project receives funding support from the Isle of Anglesey Council through the Welsh Government’s Housing Support Grant.
The Cabinet Secretary yesterday said:
Everyone deserves to have somewhere to call home, which is why we’ve set out a radical and ambitious plan here in Wales to prevent and end all forms of homelessness.
Spotting the risks early and taking action is a vital part to achieving this, and projects like Housing First in Anglesey are making a real difference and supporting our plans.
The Isle of Anglesey consistently reports low numbers of people who are sleeping rough and the drop-in centre operating in the county is not only providing essential services but also hope for the future.
The Wallich’s Ceredigion, North-West & Central Wales Area Manager, Ceri Thomas, yesterday said:
We’re grateful to the Cabinet Secretary for taking the time to check in with our teams on Ynys Mon.
They work tirelessly on the island to help people into homes and keep them in their homes. We were pleased she was also able to speak to a service user we support and talk about their experience of insecure housing and homelessness.
As many of our services are statutory funded, we must continue to communicate and work with local authorities and the Welsh Government to make sure we are delivering the best possible services for people across Wales.
The Wallich pioneered Wales’s original Housing First service on Ynys Mon with support from Anglesey County Council and the Welsh Government and we hope to see continued funding for innovative and effective services which will end homelessness in Wales for good.
