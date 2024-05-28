Environment Agency
Anglian Water Services Ltd convicted in Environment Agency case
Anglian Water Services Ltd found guilty of failing, without reasonable excuse, to comply with a requirement to provide records from the Environment Agency.
The water company was convicted with the case adjourned to 5 July 2024 for a sentencing hearing to take place at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court.
The case was brought by the Environment Agency against Anglian Water Services Ltd, which arose out of a wider criminal investigation involving all ten water companies into potential non-compliance with environmental permit conditions at over 2,000 wastewater treatment works.
Since launching this investigation, the Environment Agency has served several statutory requirements for records on the company. Anglian Water Services Ltd has been convicted of failing, without reasonable excuse, to respond to one of these notices, served under Section 108 of the Environment Act 1995, contrary to Section 110(2)(a) of the Environment Act 1995 between dates in January 2022 and January 2023.
Anglian Water Services Ltd had entered a not guilty plea to the charge, claiming that they had a reasonable excuse for non-compliance. However, having heard the evidence in the case, District Judge Kenneth Sheraton rejected that claim.
Further Information
Anglian Water supplies more than six million domestic and business customers in the east of England and Hartlepool.
Sentencing in the case is due to take place in July 2024.
Anglian Water conviction:
- Anglian Water was convicted on one count of failing, without reasonable excuse, to comply with a requirement imposed under Section 108 of the Environment Act 1995, contrary to Section 110(2)(a) of the Environment Act 1995.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/anglian-water-services-ltd-convicted-in-environment-agency-case
