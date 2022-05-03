Animal Health Act 1981: expenditure and prosecutions – 2021

This statutory return is collated and laid before the Scottish Parliament in accordance with Section 80 of the Animal Health Act 1981. The report covers expenditure incurred and prosecutions taken under the Animal Health Act 1981, and incidences of disease in imported animals for the year 2021.

Annual return made under section 80 of the Animal Health Act 1981

This statutory return is required to be made and laid before Parliament in accordance with Section 80 of the Animal Health Act 1981 and includes data relating to Scotland only.

A separate report has been compiled by the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) and the Welsh Government for their respective functions.

This return is compiled from information supplied to the Scottish Government and while every effort is made to ensure its accuracy, this cannot be guaranteed.

Scottish Government

Agriculture and Rural Economy Directorate

March 2022

