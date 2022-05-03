Scottish Government
|Printable version
Animal Health Act 1981: expenditure and prosecutions – 2021
This statutory return is collated and laid before the Scottish Parliament in accordance with Section 80 of the Animal Health Act 1981. The report covers expenditure incurred and prosecutions taken under the Animal Health Act 1981, and incidences of disease in imported animals for the year 2021.
Annual return made under section 80 of the Animal Health Act 1981
This statutory return is required to be made and laid before Parliament in accordance with Section 80 of the Animal Health Act 1981 and includes data relating to Scotland only.
A separate report has been compiled by the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) and the Welsh Government for their respective functions.
This return is compiled from information supplied to the Scottish Government and while every effort is made to ensure its accuracy, this cannot be guaranteed.
Scottish Government
Agriculture and Rural Economy Directorate
March 2022
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/publications/animal-health-act-1981-expenditure-prosecutions-2021/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Preparing for sustainable farming29/04/2022 15:05:00
Farmers, crofters and land managers now have access to new guidance on financial support for activity that will improve awareness of their climate performance.
Extension to Scotland’s Census29/04/2022 12:05:00
Householders across Scotland will be given an extra four weeks to complete their census returns.
New ‘stay at home’ guidance published29/04/2022 10:05:00
From Sunday 1 May public health advice will change to a ‘stay at home’ message replacing self-isolation for people who have symptoms or have tested positive for Covid-19.
Scottish Animal Welfare Commission: workplan - July 202128/04/2022 15:05:00
Plan of work for the Scottish Animal Welfare Commission.
Distance Aware Scheme Survey – March 202228/04/2022 12:05:00
Results from an online survey conducted by the Scottish Government Highest Risk Division in March 2022 evaluating the uptake, perceived benefits and impact of the Distance Aware initiative amongst people on the Highest Risk List.
Automatic awards to make accessing family benefits simpler27/04/2022 10:05:00
Changes planned to make sure families get support they are entitled to.
Climate change affecting Scotland’s lochs and reservoirs26/04/2022 12:05:00
Climate change has already caused a rapid and extensive warming of Scotland’s lochs and reservoirs with impacts expected to intensify, research has revealed for the first time.