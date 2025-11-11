Animal testing to be phased out faster as UK unveils roadmap for alternative methods

New plan backs researchers to seize on new and developing opportunities to phase out animal tests with specific commitments for the coming years.

Government vows to phase out animal tests as alternative methods come on stream with new strategy welcomed as ‘ambitious’ and ‘timely’ by animal welfare and life sciences organisations

New £75 million funding will help bring forward new testing methods for products that can save lives and make path to regulation clearer for researchers

Strategy developed by government with life sciences, business and animal welfare organisations, meeting government’s manifesto commitment

Animal testing in science is set to be phased out faster under a new plan to deliver on the government’s manifesto commitment, unveiled by Science Minister Lord Vallance today (Tuesday 11 November).

The comprehensive roadmap backs researchers to seize on new and developing opportunities to replace certain animal tests, which are currently still used – where necessary – to determine the safety of products like life-saving vaccines and the impact chemicals like pesticides can have on living beings and the environment.

The strategy recognises that phasing out the use of animals in science can only happen where reliable and effective alternative methods, with the same level of safety for human exposure, can replace them. By working in tandem with partners, backing researchers with new funding and streamlining regulation, the plan will enable teams to pivot safely to methods like:

organ-on-a-chip systems – tiny devices that mimic how human organs work using real human cells

greater use of AI to analyse huge amounts of information about molecules to predict whether new medicines will be safe and work well on humans

3D bioprinted tissues could create realistic human tissue samples, from skin to liver, for testing – providing lifelike environments for studying human biology and checking if substances are toxic

The plan sets out specific commitments for the coming years, marking it out as one of the most detailed of its kind in the world and opening up new opportunities for the UK to lead on unearthing alternatives to phase out animal tests while growing our economy.

This includes an end to regulatory testing on animals to assess the potential for new treatments to cause skin and eye irritation and skin sensitisation by the end of 2026. By 2027 researchers are expected to end tests of the strength of botox on mice and to use only DNA-based lab methods for adventitious agent testing of human medicines – the process for detecting viruses or bacteria that might accidentally contaminate medicines.

By 2030 it will also reduce pharmacokinetic studies – which track how a drug moves through the body over time – on dogs and non-human primates.

The strategy builds on the UK’s strong track record in developing and adopting alternative methods, such as in establishing the National Centre for the Replacement, Refinement and Reduction of Animals in Research (NC3Rs) – the first organisation of its kind, which has successfully delivered non-animal alternatives in areas like vaccines, backed by millions of pounds of government funding.

Developed by government with close consultation from life sciences experts, businesses and animal welfare organisations, the plan will deliver on the government’s manifesto commitment to improve animal welfare by partnering with scientists, industry, and civil society to phase out of animal testing.

Science Minister Lord Vallance said:

Nobody in our country of animal lovers wants to see suffering and our plan will support work to end animal testing wherever possible and roll out alternatives as soon as it is safe and effective to do so. This is a roadmap which will ensure government, businesses and animal welfare groups can work together to find alternatives to animal testing faster and more effectively.

The Strategy is backed by £60 million of funding, which will be used to set up a hub that will bring together data, technology and expertise to promote collaboration between researchers and a separate new centre to make the path to regulatory approval for new alternatives as straightforward as possible.

Alongside the new plan, £15.9 million has been committed by the Medical Research Council (MRC), Innovate UK and the Wellcome Trust to advance promising ‘human in vitro models’. This includes organ-on-a-chip systems so researchers can test how drugs affect people without using animals, while also unearthing results more relevant to humans. 5 teams across the UK will focus on human in vitro disease models of the liver, brain, cancer, pain and blood vessels.

The government is also committed to supporting validation to ensure that scientific and technical advances lead to a faster transition away from animal use – with robust targets underscoring the need to bring these alternatives forward as soon as they are viable. This could also benefit, for example, cosmetics companies, as while animal testing is banned for cosmetic products, it will potentially open up new opportunities to test potential products which cannot currently be.

The strategy will be overseen by a committee, chaired by Lord Vallance and involving other government ministers and departments, regulators and funders. Key performance indicators will be published next year to monitor progress.

Other commitments as part of the strategy include:

providing foundational training in alternative methods for early career researchers from next year

publishing lists of research priorities for alternative methods at least every two years, starting in 2026

strengthening the commitment of research funders to alternative methods and increase visibility of available alternatives, including through academic journals

positioning the UK as a global leader in the regulation of alternative methods

Animal Welfare Minister Baroness Hayman said:

This strategy is an important step forward for animal welfare in our country. By harnessing our scientific excellence, we can deliver real benefits for animal welfare while advancing innovative research that improves lives. It is tremendous news for people like me, who care passionately about animal welfare, that we are now able to move towards a future where animal testing is only ever a last resort.

Home Office Minister Lord Hanson said:

Scientists, industry leaders, and government, share a consistent message: growth of the life sciences sector and the ethical treatment of animals must go hand in hand. Our strategy presents a clear, credible roadmap to a future which embraces the opportunities of innovation, while upholding our commitment to ethics and collaboration. We will continue to make every effort to ensure that animals are never used in scientific research where validated alternatives exist and will continue with strong regulation.

Responses

Barney Reed, Science and Policy Manager - Animals in Science, RSPCA, said:

Huge momentum has been building in recent years, with complex innovative technologies and new approaches enabling better, more human-relevant science to be done without harming animals. This strategy sets a clear ambition towards eliminating animal use and supports increased access to the infrastructure, collaborations and resources required to facilitate the further development and uptake of non-animal methods. This will help UK scientists to embrace the high quality, ethical science needed in a rapidly changing world. If supported and implemented effectively, the strategy should create a good foundation for accelerating the replacement of animals, which will be positive news for animals, science and society.

Dr Vicky Robinson, Chief Executive, NC3Rs said:

The new government strategy will help to speed up efforts to replace animal research and testing, while also recognising the continued need for high standards of animal welfare where alternative methods currently do not exist. The strategy is ambitious and will ensure that the UK maintains its world leading position. The NC3Rs is at the heart of delivering the strategy and I am excited about the opportunities to turn the ambitions into reality.

ABPI Chief Executive Richard Torbett said:

Pharmaceutical industry scientists have long led the development of alternatives to animal research, and we welcome this Strategy to accelerate that progress. Patient safety relies on robust evidence to develop new medicines and vaccines. While the science does not yet exist to fully eliminate animal testing, industry has already made significant strides in reducing, replacing and refining their use and remains committed to driving further advances at pace. Wherever animals are still required, they are cared for to the highest welfare standards. Industry has championed the creation of the new pre-clinical translational models hub. It will drive the phasing in of these new technologies, which we all want to see.

Nicola Perrin, Chief Executive of the Association of Medical Research Charities, said:

This strategy sets out an ambitious roadmap to accelerate the uptake of alternative methods to research involving animals. There’s a clear focus on removing barriers, supporting underpinning enablers and facilitating data-driven innovation. However, importantly, there’s also a continued commitment to the use of animals in research where no other options are available. This continues to contribute to many medical advances which save and improve the lives of millions of people. It is critical that this isn’t put at risk. Together with others from across the sector, medical research charities will be key partners in driving forward the role of alternative technologies, and continuing to advance the replacement, refinement and reduction of animals in research.

Dr Doug Brown FRSB, Chief Executive of the RSB said:

The Royal Society of Biology welcomes the government’s commitment and investment to support the research community’s ongoing drive to develop and adopt alternatives to animal use, where possible. We support the government’s science-led approach, recognising that where alternatives cannot yet reliably or safely replace animal models, strictly regulated animal research will remain necessary for the foreseeable future alongside the increasing use of alternatives. We look forward to working with the government to implement this strategy effectively, to ensure we continue to advance science, medicine and health.

Edith Heard, Director of the Francis Crick Institute, said:

This initiative is both timely and fully aligned with The Francis Crick Institute’s longstanding commitment to incorporating new approach methodologies into our research programmes. While the use of animals remains necessary in many areas of biomedical research, particularly in studying complex physiological systems and developing treatments for diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer’s, we share the clear ambition to reduce and ultimately replace animals wherever possible. We support the government’s commitment to increased investment, not only for technological innovation, but also in the supporting infrastructure required to accelerate this transition, including enhanced data accessibility and training. The Crick has substantial expertise in new approach methodologies, and wherever animal research remains essential, we continue refine these models to ensure they are relevant, ethical, and impactful. We look forward to contributing to the national effort to advance and embed non-animal technologies across biomedical research.

Wendy Jarrett, CEO of Understanding Animal Research (UAR) said:

This strategy sets out how the government will support the development and uptake of new non-animal technologies, which we fully support. In many cases these will give us entirely new capabilities and expand the toolbox available to researchers to answer previously difficult or unanswerable questions. In others it will allow us to further reduce the number of animals used. The strategy makes it very clear that animals have been fundamental to the discovery and development of most of the medicines that we have available to us today, and to preventing and treating disease in people, their pets, livestock and wild animals. The strategy is also realistic about the limitations of non-animal technologies, while noting the great potential for the UK to be a global leader in addressing some of those limitations and bringing new technologies into use in the future. This is a workable plan, likely to yield the greatest advantage from new opportunities while not undermining what we already have. UK law states that animals cannot be used in scientific research if there is a working, non-animal way of answering the question. Animals will continue to be needed for many years to come to protect humans, animals and the environment, study how the body works in health and in disease, and gauge how potential new medicines behave in whole, living organisms. I look forward to the day that we can phase out animals in scientific research, but I know that this will not be in my lifetime and, in the meantime, I’m pleased that the government is prioritising the development and phase-in of as many new non-animal tools as possible.

Dr Sally Robinson, Chair, Animals in Science Committee, said:

We welcome the government’s vision and its strategy to create an environment that will accelerate the uptake of alternative methods to use of animals in research and testing, and we look forward to playing a principal role alongside key stakeholders, such as The National Centre for the 3Rs (NC3Rs) and the soon to be established alternative methods committee. The Animals in Science Committee (ASC) has a unique position as a statutory, independent, publicly appointed committee comprising individuals across a breadth of disciplines and perspectives. We deliver balanced and informed advice and have a forward-looking approach on all 3Rs. As a publicly appointed committee, we welcome the restart of the survey on public attitudes to animal research to ensure that the there is a shared understanding of public opinion on the use of animals in science. In addition to our current mandated role advising the Home Office, we welcome the new opportunity for a collaborative relationship with The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT). Together we will help navigate the complex delivery of the strategy in the regulatory and testing spaces whilst supporting the UK’s leading role in fundamental biological, medical, and veterinary research.

Notes for editors

The £15.9 million funding call for ‘human in vitro models’ has been funded jointly by the:

Medical Research Council (MRC)

Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC)

Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC)

National Centre for the Replacement, Refinement and Reduction of Animals in Research (NC3Rs)

Wellcome Trust

The strategy establishes a preclinical translational models hub – a new institute bringing together data, technology and expertise to promote collaboration in the field – and a UK Centre for the Validation of Alternative Methods (UKCVAM) which will speed up the path to regulatory approval, streamlining the processes for bringing alternatives forward.