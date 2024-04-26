Animators, assemble!

A dystopian animation series and an adult animated supernatural comedy are among fledgling projects given a financial boost this week as the Welsh animation industry hits Cardiff.

Thirty-one Wales-based digital media and TV projects have received funding from Creative Wales as part of a drive to help home-grown production teams fully develop projects, offering a greater chance of getting concepts commissioned, green-lit and into production.

With a maximum of £35,000 available per project, around £840,000 has been awarded to the different projects across animation, TV, gaming and immersive tech companies, including new animations from Riot Times Pictures and Pokedstudio, as well as a games development project from Sugar Creative Studio.

The funding announcement coincides with Cardiff hosting a four-day animation festival at Chapter arts centre.

Lleuad Llawn / Full Moon, an adult animated supernatural comedy series about Welsh and queer identities in a magical world is a project by Riot Times Pictures. Adam Knopf, Executive Producer at Riot Times Pictures, said:

“We have been bewitched by this project and the very talented Efa Blosse Mason and Zina Wegrzynski who have created a magical world and characters. “To have the support from Creative Wales has allowed us the time to develop a series that we hope will join the incredible history of Welsh animation and enchant both a local and international audience for years to come.”

Pokedbots, produced by the Cardiff-based Pokedstudio, is a pilot for an animation series set in 2043 in which the earth is overrun by malevolent and powerful robots. Jonathan Ball, Illustrator and Founder of Pokedstudio, said:

“Pokedbots is based on a non-fungible token collection we sold out a couple of years ago. The pilot is an exciting extension of their universe. “The funding from Creative Wales enables us to employ local animators and design talent and helps grow the animation industry here in Wales.”

Hannah Blythyn, the Minister for Creative Industries in Wales, said:

“The funding I’m announcing today will support brand new home-grown projects from Wales’ creative industries which, in turn, will enable further growth in the sector. “This week’s festival is a great opportunity to celebrate our thriving animation sector. We want to build on this success and ensure Wales continues to be a place where talented illustrators, animators and production teams can produce their best work.”

Cardiff Animation Festival is also part-funded by Welsh Government’s Event Wales, in line with the new major event strategy, aiming to support its continued development and growth over the next two editions, 2026 and 2028. The festival celebrates Wales’ national identity, language and culture through animation. It also aims to widen access to and support audience engagement, reaching diverse audiences and creating an inclusive festival space which provides skills development opportunities.