Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
Anne-Marie Trevelyan backtracks on trade deal scrutiny
The Secretary of State for International Trade has refused to confirm that MPs will have time to publish their analysis of the Australia trade deal in order to inform Parliamentary deliberations.
In written correspondence, Anne-Marie Trevelyan refuses to commit to the International Trade Committee having sufficient time to conclude its inquiry into the trade agreement in order to inform MPs’ deliberations.
When the Government brings the agreement to Parliament, MPs will have 21 sitting days in which to consider the advantages and downsides before deciding whether to ratify the deal. MPs had called for the Government to ensure that the Committee would be able to publish its report on the deal before this, but the Secretary of State has repeatedly refused to provide such an assurance.
The Government previously promised the Speaker of the House of Commons that it would allow time for the Committee to publish its verdict on the trade deal before asking MPs to ratify the agreement. It is the view of the Committee that rowing back on this commitment is a severe discourtesy to Parliament.
It is also the view of the Committee that Parliament must not be rushed into considering the deal without the time it needs to have a well-informed debate, and that it is unhelpful and disingenuous for the Government to suggest that good parliamentary scrutiny will delay people feeling the benefits of the trade deal – especially considering the Australian Parliament is currently dissolved, so it cannot ratify the deal.
Chair's comment
Angus Brendan MacNeil MP, Chair of the International Trade Committee, said:
“If the trade deal with Australia is as good as the Government claims, there is no reason to run scared of scrutiny. This agreement will have impacts across the UK, yet the Government wants to ride roughshod over Parliament, forcing its own timeline on us and stifling any analysis, criticism or debate. We’re only asking for an extra 15 days.
“Rather than playing silly games and hiding away, Anne-Marie Trevelyan should come before the Committee to answer our questions and allow us the time needed to conduct a thorough analysis. Anything less is a severe discourtesy to Parliament.”
In a separate session, the Secretary of State will appear before the Committee to discuss the work of the Department for International Trade at 10am on Wednesday 27 April, following a last-minute cancellation the previous week.
Further information
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/367/international-trade-committee/news/166068/annemarie-trevelyan-backtracks-on-trade-deal-scrutiny/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
MPs probe UK role in delivering environment finance25/04/2022 15:05:00
The Environment Food and Rural Affairs Committee is starting a parliamentary inquiry into the largest international fund aimed at supporting developing countries’ investments in the environment.
MPs launch survey on body image and access to NHS services25/04/2022 11:05:00
The Health and Social Care Committee launches a survey about body image and the experience of accessing NHS services.
Set 40 year deadline for non-domestic building asbestos removal, MPs say22/04/2022 11:05:00
The Government must commit to a strategy to remove all asbestos from public and commercial buildings within 40 years, MPs said yesterday, with the risk to health only likely to increase as buildings are adapted with the move to net zero.
Government progress against commitments made on workforce to be evaluated20/04/2022 11:05:00
The Health and Social Care Committee examines the Government’s progress against its pledges on the health and social care workforce and will be the focus of a new independent evaluation by the Health and Social Care Committee’s Expert Panel.
MPs call for cut in safety net waiting time to support children living in poverty19/04/2022 10:15:00
Committee’s latest report on children in poverty highlights harmful impact of no recourse to public funds (NRPF).
Human Rights Act reforms would weaken human rights protections in the UK13/04/2022 11:20:00
The Joint Committee on Human Rights has warned that Government proposals to reform the Human Rights Act risk weakening existing human rights protections.
MPs to look at new fund for fishing and seafood sector13/04/2022 09:25:00
The House of Commons Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (EFRA) Committee is to hold an inquiry into a government scheme to promote the long-term future and sustainability of the fisheries and seafood sector – known as the UK Seafood Fund.
Election Artist Nicky Hirst reveals contemporary addition to the Parliamentary Art Collection11/04/2022 15:05:00
Nicky Hirst, the Official Election Artist of the 2019 General Election, has unveiled her final piece, which will now hang in the atrium of Portcullis House on the Parliamentary Estate.