WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Announcement from the CBI board
The allegations that have been made over recent weeks about the CBI have been devastating. While investigations continue into a number of these, it is already clear to all of us that there have been serious failings in how we have acted as an organisation. We must do better, and we must be better.
We apologise to the victims of this organisational failure, including those impacted by the revulsion we have all felt at hearing their stories. Nobody should feel unsafe in their workplace.
We wish to thank all those who have had the courage to speak out, through internal or external channels, and encourage them to keep doing so. Our website describes how to do so, providing contact details for specific CBI Management or for an independent third party, whichever route individuals feel more comfortable taking.
The CBI exists to help British business flourish. This is a privilege and responsibility which we take extremely seriously and cannot take for granted. We represent our members not just in how we advocate for them, but also through our values as an organisation. It means we must be a place where colleagues are safe, valued and respected, and where there is zero tolerance for behaviour that falls short of those expectations.
When new concerns were raised relating to our Director General, Tony Danker, in early March we established an independent investigation conducted by Fox Williams, a leading employment law firm, and agreed with him that he should step aside while it took place. The first phase of this investigation has now concluded and, following the subsequent reports of wider workplace misconduct, the CBI Board has decided to take a number of steps to bring in new leadership and make immediate changes to the way we operate:
- We are pleased to announce that Rain Newton-Smith, former CBI Chief Economist and currently Managing Director, Strategy and Policy, Sustainability and ESG for Barclays, has agreed to rejoin the CBI as its new Director General. She brings with her a formidable track record as a leader and expertise on a wide range of business issues. We thank Chief Policy Director Matthew Fell for his vital work as interim Director General during these difficult last few weeks and look forward to him again driving forward our policy work for members.
- Tony Danker is dismissed with immediate effect following the independent investigation into specific complaints of workplace misconduct against him. The Board wishes to make clear he is not the subject of any of the more recent allegations in The Guardian but has determined that his own conduct fell short of that expected of the Director General.
- Three other CBI employees are now suspended pending further investigation into a number of ongoing allegations.
- While Fox Williams continues with the next phase of its inquiry, the CBI is liaising with the police and has made clear its intention to cooperate fully with any police investigations.
- Jill Ader, a CBI Board member and Senior Adviser and recent Global Chair of the leadership advisory firm Egon Zehnder, will oversee a root-and-branch review of our culture, governance and processes, leading a new sub-committee of the Board alongside its President Brian McBride. The review will draw on practice in best-in-class organisations addressing culture change as well as underlying processes such as routes for raising concerns, investigations, escalation protocols and responsibilities. It will begin with a listening exercise among CBI colleagues and input from our members and stakeholders to understand what needs to be changed and improved, and how we learn the lessons from what has happened in recent years.
- We will create a new, elevated position of Chief People Officer which will sit on our executive committee and report directly to the Board on all matters of workplace conduct and culture. We intend to conduct a wide-ranging external recruitment process for this role. Our HR director Lauren Adams has agreed to step up into this role on an interim basis.
- The current independent and confidential channel outside the CBI for people to come forward with concerns and complaints about workplace conduct will be made permanent. We also recognise the enormous strain this experience has placed on all our people and will continue to offer support to anyone who needs it.
We know it will take time for these steps to make a difference and rebuild trust. We will not hesitate to take any measures necessary in the meantime to act on further findings or complaints that arise from ongoing investigations.
Our people, partners and members all need to feel proud of the CBI to ensure it is effective. We will now work tirelessly to ensure that under new leadership and with a commitment to build a modern, inclusive culture, the CBI can and will resume its vital work of supporting British business.
Anyone who has relevant information that can assist the investigation can contact the independent investigation team directly at CBIInvestigation@foxwilliams.com
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
TUC - Public transport upgrade for net zero targets could deliver a £7.3 billion productivity boost in the West Midlands by 203012/04/2023 16:25:00
NEW investment plan to meet net zero targets would create high quality jobs in transport and manufacturing in the West Midlands
NHS Confederation - NHS faces most significant strikes ever12/04/2023 14:25:00
Matthew Taylor comments as four days of strikes by junior doctors begin.
TUC: Anti-strikes Bill will give ministers “unfettered power” to restrict the right to strike – top lawyers warn11/04/2023 10:15:00
Leading employment lawyers recently (Saturday) warned that government’s new Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill will give ministers “unfettered power” to restrict the right to strike.
TUC - Anti-strikes Bill will give ministers “unfettered power” to restrict the right to strike – top lawyers warn08/04/2023 09:05:00
Leading employment lawyers have today (Saturday) warned that government’s new Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill will give ministers “unfettered power” to restrict the right to strike.
Union leaders call for urgent meeting with government to discuss the “workforce crisis” in social care06/04/2023 13:15:00
The TUC and the leaders of the largest unions representing social care staff – UNISON, GMB and Unite – yesterday (Wednesday) called for an urgent and “critical” meeting with ministers to discuss the workforce crisis in social care.
LGA on 'Next steps to put people at the heart of care'05/04/2023 12:25:00
Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing responds to the Government’s publication, ‘Next steps to put the people at the heart of care’.
CBI to temporarily pause its external programme of events04/04/2023 16:05:00
CBI to temporarily pause its external programme of events.
TUC Yorkshire & the Humber ULR network meeting03/04/2023 16:05:00
ULRs met on Friday 17 March in Sheffield as part of the TUC regional conference 2023.