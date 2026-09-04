Announcement of a State Visit by His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, Sultan of Oman

His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, Sultan of Oman has accepted an invitation from The King to pay a State Visit to the United Kingdom from Tuesday 20th until Thursday 22nd October, 2026.

Their Majesties The King and Queen will host the State Visit at Windsor Castle.

Background

As Prince of Wales, The King has visited Oman on four occasions. The most recent Visit was in January 2020, when The King travelled to Muscat to offer condolences following the death of Sultan Qaboos. As Duchess of Cornwall, The Queen accompanied The King during a two day visit to Oman in November 2016.

On 4 th July 2025, The King received The Sultan for tea and a private meeting at Windsor Castle during The Sultan’s private visit to the United Kingdom.

The last State Visit by a Sultan of Oman to the United Kingdom took place in March 1982, when Queen Elizabeth II hosted Sultan Qaboos bin Said.