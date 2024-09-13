Announcement on Generative AI training

Today’s announcement shows the UK’s approach to regulating artificial intelligence (AI) working in practice.

By working closely with UK regulators, and providing clear reassurances where requested, this announcement will deepen the regulatory confidence businesses need to invest in AI innovation in the UK, while at the same time respecting citizens’ rights. In this case, this has been achieved by providing a clear opt-out for users who do not wish for their data to be used in AI training.

While there are still a number of legal and regulatory uncertainties that need to be resolved to fully support the development of AI technologies in the UK, this announcement demonstrates that real material progress can be made through detailed and constructive engagement between businesses and the UK’s regulators.

techUK continues to support engagement between the UK’s regulators and its members to ensure that the UK delivers on its approach to regulating AI, retaining its position as one of the best markets for the development and deployment of the AI technologies that will ultimately unlock economic growth and support the reform of public services.