Announcing techUK’s VAWG and RASSO Tech Working Group Chair and Vice-Chairs for 2023/24
Congratulations to the following who have been elected by the working group to lead the group and deliver its ambition for preventing and tackling violence against women and girls (VAWG) and rape and serious sexual offences (RASSO) through digital technology.
The group brings together techUK members, police, policymakers, academics, and technical specialists to problem solve, voice their ideas, experiences and expertise about technology's role in tackling Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) and Rape and Serious Sexual Offences (RASSO). This group is a platform for collaboration, ensuring industry is connected with those across the Home Office, Police Digital Service (PDS), College of Policing, VAWG Taskforce and more.
Naomi Bolton, Blue Lights Account Manager, Cloud Gateway said:
"I am absolutely delighted to have been elected chair by the working group. Given my background in policing I am really keen to see where the group can work with Policing colleagues and organisations in such a crucial area, to help drive innovation and change."
Joint Vice Chairs Simon Franc, CEO, Kulpa and Nayane Tiraboschi, Senior Safety Operations Manager, Bumble said:
“Together with Naomi and members of the group we will continue to promote this initiative, foster collaboration amongst stakeholders, and craft innovative strategies to tackle the complex challenges of VAWG and RASSO. Given the scale of RASSO and VAWG more broadly, we must successfully utilise a variety of technologies if we are to improve the situation. We must champion diversity and equity, which will undoubtebly strengthen our group’s work efforts in creating an environment that reflects those who we aim to support”
The elected Chair and Vice-Chairs are committed to pathing the way for a safer and more inclusive future for all my driving forward the importance of digital technologies in preventing and tackling VAWG and RASSO. As a group, we want to drive positive change, innovation and adoption and would welcome anyone interested in getting involved in this work to reach out to techUK using the contact details below.
