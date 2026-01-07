techUK
Announcing the new techUK Data Centres Council 2026/2028
techUK is delighted to kick off 2026 by sharing the outcome of the Data Centres Council election for the 2026 to 2028 term.
Congratulations to everyone elected to the Council, and sincere thanks to all who submitted applications. The strong number of nominations and the quality of ideas put forward on programme priorities reflect the depth of expertise across the sector. All contributions will help inform the work ahead.
We are pleased to see such a broad mix of industry leadership and perspectives represented through this election.
Council members will help set the strategic direction of the Data Centres Programme, providing a forum for thought leadership and collaboration. They will work closely with Government departments, regulators and the wider tech sector to support the continued transformation of the data centres industry.
techUK's Data Centres Council is the leadership body that works with the Data Centres Programme to:
- Steer the Data Centres Programme, agree on priorities for action, engage with the resulting Working Groups;
- Define the policy responses required for a given issue – wider programme member views will also be sought;
- Bring focus to our data centres policy work and act as the first port of call for engagement with high-profile stakeholders; and
- Represent the interests of the broader membership
Find out more about the Council, including Terms of Reference, here.
It is with great pleasure; we introduce you to our new Data Centres Council Representatives for 2026/2028
