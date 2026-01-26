Announcing the new techUK Digital Twins Council 2026-2028

techUK is delighted to announce the members of the Digital Twins Council for the January 2026 to January 2028 tenure.

Composed of 26 members, 10 members from SMEs and 16 from larger companies, the new Digital Twins Council brings together a diverse range of industry leaders, innovative thinkers, and perspectives that will support the strategic direction of the programme.

Over its two-year tenure, the Digital Twins Council will help set priorities for relevant working groups, outline key outputs for the programme, opportunities for cross-sector collaborations, and how digital twins might interact with emerging technologies like robotics and agentic AI.

It is with great pleasure we introduce you to our new Digital Twins Council representative for 2026-2028: