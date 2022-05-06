Announcing the winners of our social video platform competition

We’re delighted to announce the winners of our recent competition, in which we asked young people how they felt social video platforms could be made safer for the people who use them.

Social video platforms like TikTok, Snapchat and Twitch are a huge part of our online lives – and this is particularly true for young people.

Part of Ofcom’s role is to regulate video-sharing platforms established in the UK and make sure they take steps to protect their users from certain types of harmful video content.

So, we wanted to hear the thoughts of young people on this topic. We asked people aged 16 to 18 the following question:

What changes are needed to make social video platforms a kinder, safer place for young people?

The competition was open to written, video and audio entries, and we’ve chosen two written entries and one video entry as the winners.

Sachin Jogia, Ofcom’s chief technology officer yesterday said:

There were some really excellent entries and it was tough to choose the winners. I was very impressed by the quality of the work and effort the entrants put into them. Helping people to live a safer life online is a priority for us, and it was really inspiring to see how thoughtful and creative the written and video entries were.

