Annual adult smoking habits: LGA statement

Cllr Dr Wendy Taylor MBE, Chair of the LGA's Health and Wellbeing Committee responds to the latest annual statistics on adult smoking habits

Councils play a key role in reducing smoking rates through local stop smoking services. It is testament to the efforts of councils and their local partners that, for the first time, fewer than one in 10 adults now smoke.

"These national statistics mask wide local variation. In some areas close to one in five adults still smoke, compared with fewer than one in 20 in others.



“Where delivered and commissioned by local councils, support should continue to remain in place where rates are disproportionately high.”