National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE)
|Printable version
Annual BMI checks recommended for adults with long-term conditions
We've published a draft quality standard calling for yearly BMI and waist-to-height measurements to help prevent weight-related complications.
Adults with specific long-term conditions could benefit from improved care through:
-
annual BMI measurements for all patients
-
additional waist-to-height measurements for those with BMI under 35
-
early intervention opportunities for weight management
-
more consistent monitoring across healthcare settings.
Our draft quality standard, published today for consultation, aims to identify people at risk of weight-related complications earlier so they can receive appropriate support to prevent future ill-health.
These simple annual measurements create opportunities for early intervention and conversations about long-term health and wellbeing. By identifying trends before they become problems, clinical practitioners can help people prevent more serious health complications down the line.
Professor Jonathan Benger, deputy chief executive and chief medical officer at NICE
Jonathan continued: "Annual monitoring of BMI and waist-to-height ratio is a powerful tool to help prevent problems developing such as the onset of type 2 diabetes, heart disease or other obesity-related conditions."
While annual physical checks already take place for people with long-term conditions, we've found that BMI and waist-to-height measurements aren't consistently recorded. Our new approach addresses this inequality in care.
We're suggesting a focus on adults with conditions including COPD, diabetes, heart failure, learning disabilities, rheumatoid arthritis, schizophrenia, and stroke, though this isn't a definitive list.
We want to hear from healthcare professionals and commissioners during the consultation period to understand whether the proposals we've made can be implemented in the NHS.
Dr Rebecca Payne, GP and chair of quality standards advisory committee at NICE
Our draft quality standard also covers support for people with learning disabilities to access weight management services, information about available interventions, and follow-up care for adults prescribed weight management medicines or discharged from bariatric surgery services.
The consultation is open from 18 March to 15 April 2025, with our final quality standard expected in August 2025.
Original article link: https://www.nice.org.uk/news/articles/annual-bmi-checks-recommended-for-adults-with-long-term-conditions
Latest News from
National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE)
First licensed treatment for ultra-rare immune disorder recommended13/03/2025 15:15:00
Leniolisib is the first ever licensed treatment for activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome (APDS) for use in the NHS in England.
First daily pill for endometriosis approved for NHS use13/03/2025 11:05:00
Today we've recommended the first long-term daily pill to treat endometriosis that could transform how this painful condition is managed.
Second consultation launched on NHS funding for Alzheimer's treatments06/03/2025 16:10:00
Cost and evidence gaps remain barriers to approving funding in the NHS for donanemab and lecanemab.
New drug approved for inherited clotting disorder, offering simpler dosing and enhanced quality of life.28/02/2025 17:05:00
NICE publishes final draft guidance recommending efanesoctocog alfa as an option for treating and preventing bleeding in people aged 2 and over with severe haemophilia A.
NICE’s prioritisation process explained – what healthtech developers need to know25/02/2025 14:15:00
Understand why we're prioritising key topic areas for evaluation and what it means for innovators.
New option for adult leukaemia patients as we recommend treatment21/02/2025 15:25:00
Today we've recommended an immunotherapy treatment that could prevent blood cancer from returning in adults who've responded well to initial therapy.
New life-changing treatment option recommended to help control seizures for type of rare epilepsy20/02/2025 16:20:00
Our final draft guidance published today recommends a new treatment option which 'gives hope' around 1,400 people with hard-to-treat epilepsy.
Green light for groundbreaking personalised cancer therapy that reprogrammes immune system20/02/2025 15:20:00
We've recommended an innovative one-off cell therapy that could give hundreds of lymphoma patients precious extra time with loved ones.
NICE joins international collaboration on HTA methods research13/02/2025 09:05:00
We’ve partnered with the USA-based Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) and the Canadian Drug Agency (CDA-AMC) to establish the Health Economics Methods Advisory (HEMA), a new international initiative to research and evaluate health technology assessment (HTA) methods.