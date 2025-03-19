Annual BMI checks recommended for adults with long-term conditions

We've published a draft quality standard calling for yearly BMI and waist-to-height measurements to help prevent weight-related complications.

Adults with specific long-term conditions could benefit from improved care through:

annual BMI measurements for all patients

additional waist-to-height measurements for those with BMI under 35

early intervention opportunities for weight management

more consistent monitoring across healthcare settings.

Our draft quality standard, published today for consultation, aims to identify people at risk of weight-related complications earlier so they can receive appropriate support to prevent future ill-health.

These simple annual measurements create opportunities for early intervention and conversations about long-term health and wellbeing. By identifying trends before they become problems, clinical practitioners can help people prevent more serious health complications down the line.

Professor Jonathan Benger, deputy chief executive and chief medical officer at NICE

Jonathan continued: "Annual monitoring of BMI and waist-to-height ratio is a powerful tool to help prevent problems developing such as the onset of type 2 diabetes, heart disease or other obesity-related conditions."

While annual physical checks already take place for people with long-term conditions, we've found that BMI and waist-to-height measurements aren't consistently recorded. Our new approach addresses this inequality in care.

We're suggesting a focus on adults with conditions including COPD, diabetes, heart failure, learning disabilities, rheumatoid arthritis, schizophrenia, and stroke, though this isn't a definitive list.

We want to hear from healthcare professionals and commissioners during the consultation period to understand whether the proposals we've made can be implemented in the NHS.

Dr Rebecca Payne, GP and chair of quality standards advisory committee at NICE

Our draft quality standard also covers support for people with learning disabilities to access weight management services, information about available interventions, and follow-up care for adults prescribed weight management medicines or discharged from bariatric surgery services.

The consultation is open from 18 March to 15 April 2025, with our final quality standard expected in August 2025.