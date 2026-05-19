Annual Delegate Conference 2026 catch up

Catch up on the speeches from this year’s Annual Delegate Conference.

From left to right: FDA Vice President Leila Kelly, FDA President Margaret Haig, FDA General Secretary Dave Penman. Credit: Graham Martin

FDA General Secretary Dave Penman’s speech warned that “trust is in short supply” between civil servants and ministers, which is needed for “effective, and agile government”. Penman also celebrated the union’s successes and wins over the previous year and updated delegates on the FDA’s work on pay reform.

Caroline Wheeler, Political Editor of the i Paper, who took part in an ‘in conversation’ session with Penman, discussing topics including attacks on civil servants.

Darren Jones, Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster used his speech to a number of announcements, including new AI training for civil servants to “seize the promise of technology” to improve public services and new senior-led delivery teams in every government department.