Annual festival "life changing" for young carer
Wales' annual Young Carers Festival, which hosted a record number of young people this year, has been hailed as "life changing" by a young carer from Wrexham.
Ffion Scott has cared for mum, who is disabled, since she was 4.
The 18 year old, who has attended every festival since 2022, praised the positive impact of the event on her social and personal life.
She returned this year as a member of the Young Carers Advisory Board, where she met with the Minister for Children and Social Care to discuss issues important to young carers.
Ffion said:
The Young Carers Festival has been lifechanging for me.
At the festival, you never feel alone. Everyone around you knows what you're going through, and you don't have to prove yourself to anyone. Being bored isn't a thing, because there’s an activity for everyone!
I've made so many friends and core memories. It was great to join the advisory board and meet with the Minister - having her listen to us made everyone feel equal.
The free festival provides young people with crucial time away from their caring responsibilities, offering activities including sports, arts and crafts, and live performances alongside advice on education, careers and their rights as carers.
Minister for Children and Social Care, Dawn Bowden, said:
I'm delighted to see that a record number of young carers attended the festival this year.
Young carers show incredible strength and maturity, often taking on responsibilities well beyond their years. This festival gives them what every young person deserves - time to simply be themselves and make friends. The advisory board ensures their voices are heard at the heart of government, helping us better support all young carers across Wales.
