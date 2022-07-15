Annual Report and Accounts 2021 to 2022

Blog posted by: David Peattie – NDA CEO, 14 July 2022 – Categories: Mission delivery.

I’m delighted that the NDA group has published its Annual Report and Accounts 2021-22, which can be accessed here.

The report features a number of case studies which help to explain some of the significant progress made towards our mission of cleaning up and decommissioning the UK’s civil nuclear sites.

You can hear more about the work featured in the case studies and meet some of those delivering the work by clicking on the links below.

Nuclear materials:

Integrated Waste Management:

Site Decommissioning Remediation:

Critical enablers:

Abbie Evans, Nuclear Waste Services, discusses why workplace inclusion is important for LGBT+ employees