Annual Report and Agenda for the Annual General Meeting on Thursday 26 September 2024
Public Health Wales is both the public health organisation in Wales and an NHS Trust.
The Annual General Meeting (AGM) provides an opportunity to engage with us in reviewing our 2023/24 achievements across the breadth of our many roles and responsibilities, and in discussing the opportunities and challenges ahead.
This year, we will be featuring both our Staff Networks and our work with partners on climate change issues.
We are pleased to announce that our Annual Report and AGM Agenda have now been published.
Read the Annual Report 2023 -2024 via links on the page below:
You can find Meeting papers for the AGM here:
We welcome questions for the Board and these can be submitted in advance.
Please submit questions by 5pm on Monday 23 September 2024 via email to PHW.CorporateGovernance@wales.nhs.uk with the subject heading ‘Question for the AGM’.
We look forward to seeing you there.
You can find more information and book your free e-ticket via the link below:
Latest News from
NHS Wales
Latest Health Risk Assessment Results: Withyhedge16/09/2024 09:20:00
Public Health Wales has undertaken a further health risk assessment of air quality data collected at the Spittal School monitoring station, covering the period between 1st July 2024 and 26th August 2024. No exceedances of the WHO odour annoyance (5ppb / 7ug/m3) level have been recorded.
New vaccine for babies and older adults in Wales will save lives.02/09/2024 16:15:00
RSV causes between 400-600 deaths in older adults and over 1,000 hospital admissions in young babies in Wales every year.
Annual General Meeting 2023/2402/09/2024 10:10:00
Annual General Meeting of the Public Health Wales Board will be held on Thursday 26 September 1.30pm.
Increase in the number of counterfeit and adulterated substances received by Welsh drug testing service.28/08/2024 11:05:00
As International Overdose Awareness Day* approaches, health experts at Public Health Wales are raising concerns over the increase in the number of counterfeit and adulterated substances they are receiving in the Welsh Emerging Drugs and Identification of Novel Substances service (WEDINOS)**.
Public Health Wales statement on mpox22/08/2024 16:20:00
Public Health Wales can confirm that there are no cases of Clade I mpox currently reported in Wales, nor any other variant.
New animation shows benefits of using Wellbeing Economy approach in Wales19/08/2024 14:15:00
A new animation produced by the Policy and International Health Directorate, a World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Centre at Public Health Wales explains the concept of the Wellbeing Economy and its approach and application in Wales, in an easy to understand format.
STI Cases Climb in Wales: Increases in Gonorrhea and Syphilis Reported31/07/2024 13:10:00
Data from the latest Sexual Health Trends in Wales report reveals a rise in gonorrhoea and syphilis cases across Wales. The number of gonorrhoea diagnoses jumped by 27% in 2023 compared to the previous year, reaching a total of 5,292 cases. Similarly, syphilis diagnoses saw a 20% increase, with 507 cases reported, marking a 17% rise from the previous peak in 2019.
Updated Withyhedge air quality assessment29/07/2024 11:15:00
Public Health Wales is confirming findings from a further health risk assessment of air quality data collected around the Withyhedge landfill site, covering the period between 3 April and 26 June 2024.
Research into flood early warning systems prioritises financial impact rather than health29/07/2024 09:15:00
Existing research into the benefits of flood early warning systems has focused on their impact on tangible losses, such as damage to property, rather than looking at their effectiveness for reducing the negative health impacts of flooding.