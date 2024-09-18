Annual Report and Agenda for the Annual General Meeting on Thursday 26 September 2024

Public Health Wales is both the public health organisation in Wales and an NHS Trust.

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) provides an opportunity to engage with us in reviewing our 2023/24 achievements across the breadth of our many roles and responsibilities, and in discussing the opportunities and challenges ahead.

This year, we will be featuring both our Staff Networks and our work with partners on climate change issues.

We are pleased to announce that our Annual Report and AGM Agenda have now been published.

Read the Annual Report 2023 -2024 via links on the page below:

You can find Meeting papers for the AGM here:

We welcome questions for the Board and these can be submitted in advance.

Please submit questions by 5pm on Monday 23 September 2024 via email to PHW.CorporateGovernance@wales.nhs.uk with the subject heading ‘Question for the AGM’.

We look forward to seeing you there.

You can find more information and book your free e-ticket via the link below: