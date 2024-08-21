Annual Report: Inspectors of Burial, Cremation and Funeral Directors 1st April 2023 - 31st March 2024

Annual report, written by Robert Swanson QPM, Senior Inspector of Burial, Cremation and Funeral Directors, and Professor Gordon Findlater, Inspector of Burial, Cremation and Funeral Directors, providing a resume of duties undertaken in the role during the period 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024.

Introduction

This report has been compiled by Robert Swanson QPM, Senior Inspector of Burial, Cremation and Funeral Directors and in part by Professor Gordon Findlater, Inspector of Burial, Cremation and Funeral Directors. Professor Findlater retired from the role on 31st December 2023.

The report is submitted in accordance with the requirements of Section 93 of the Burial and Cremation (Scotland) Act 2016 to provide Scottish Ministers with a resume of duties undertaken during the period 1st April 2023 to 31st March 2024.

Brief Background

Senior Inspector of Burial, Cremation and Funeral Directors

Robert Swanson QPM was first appointed to the post of HM Inspector of Crematoria on 9th March 2015, following a recommendation in the Report of the Infant Commission headed by Lord Bonomy, into historic practices concerning the cremation of babies at Mortonhall Crematorium, Edinburgh. This original appointment was made under the Cremation (Scotland) Regulations 1935, which at that time was the most up-to-date legislation relating to cremation.

Since that time, the 1935 Regulations have been repealed and replaced by the Burial and Cremation (Scotland) Act 2016, which came into force on 28th April 2016.

On 4th April 2019 the Cremation (Scotland) Regulations 2019 came into force introducing a number of significant changes, including new statutory forms, new NHS forms, provision for electronic transfer of documentation, revised retention of records, new instructions on handling and dispersal of ashes, and a requirement for cremation authorities to create and maintain a Crematorium Management Plan.

Also on that date (4th April 2019) the Inspector was re-appointed under the new legislation, as Inspector of Cremation, with a broader remit extending to the whole cremation process.

Most recently, the new post of Senior Inspector of Burial, Cremation and Funeral Directors was created with effect from 1st October 2020.

Mr Swanson was appointed to the new post from that date (which replaced his previous post) on a three-year contract, expiring on 30th September 2023.

On 1st October 2023 Mr Swanson was re-appointed as Senior Inspector of Burial, Cremation and Funeral Directors on a one year contract ending on 30th September 2024.

Inspector of Burial, Cremation and Funeral Directors

On 1st December 2020, Professor Gordon Findlater, current HM Inspector of Anatomy was appointed as Inspector of Burial, Cremation and Funeral Directors on a part-time basis. This contract was for three years, expiring on 30th September 2023.

At the request of Professor Findlater, the contract was extended to 31st December 2023, the date in which Professor Findlater retired from that post.

Professor Findlater continues in his role as HM Inspector of Anatomy for Scotland.

