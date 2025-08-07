Innovation Agency
Annual Review is published
We are proud to publish our Annual Review 2025.
The review highlights Health Innovation North West Coast’s successes in the last year in driving the adoption and spread of innovations that have a positive impact on our communities.
Its focus is on our impact in areas such as cardiovascular disease, mental health, maternity and women’s health services, and on our support for innovative small companies.
It highlights how our work is delivering better health outcomes as well as contributing to economic growth.
The review illustrates how:
- we helped 700 people on to a pathway to improve their respiratory health
- we supported 12 sites to set up Martha’s Rule, a major patient safety measure
- we helped deliver 5,000 interventions in the North West to support preterm babies
- more than 2,000 people attended our events
- 1,250 people were referred to a specialist familial hypercholesterolaemia service.
Health Innovation North West Coast Chair Louise Robson yesterday said:
“The Annual Review illustrates the power of collaboration. We’ve been able to deliver improvements in outcomes by developing strong and lasting relationships with a wide range of partners from health and care, industry and academia. We intend to keep building those relationships.”
Health Innovation North West Coast Chief Executive Dr Phil Jennings added:
“The health and care landscape is shifting all the time, but one certainty is that innovation will continue to be a key feature of improved care.
“The Government’s 10 Year Health Plan makes it clear that disciplines such as AI and robotics will be priority areas, areas in which we are already making progress – I hope the Annual Review demonstrates that.”
You can read our Annual Review 2025 here.
Original article link: https://www.healthinnovationnwc.nhs.uk/news/Annual-Review-is-published
