Thursday 07 Aug 2025 @ 12:25
Innovation Agency
Printable version

Annual Review is published

We are proud to publish our Annual Review 2025.

The review highlights Health Innovation North West Coast’s successes in the last year in driving the adoption and spread of innovations that have a positive impact on our communities.

Its focus is on our impact in areas such as cardiovascular disease, mental health, maternity and women’s health services, and on our support for innovative small companies.

It highlights how our work is delivering better health outcomes as well as contributing to economic growth.

The review illustrates how:

  • we helped 700 people on to a pathway to improve their respiratory health
  • we supported 12 sites to set up Martha’s Rule, a major patient safety measure
  • we helped deliver 5,000 interventions in the North West to support preterm babies
  • more than 2,000 people attended our events
  • 1,250 people were referred to a specialist familial hypercholesterolaemia service.

Health Innovation North West Coast Chair Louise Robson yesterday said:

“The Annual Review illustrates the power of collaboration. We’ve been able to deliver improvements in outcomes by developing strong and lasting relationships with a wide range of partners from health and care, industry and academia. We intend to keep building those relationships.”

Health Innovation North West Coast Chief Executive Dr Phil Jennings added:

“The health and care landscape is shifting all the time, but one certainty is that innovation will continue to be a key feature of improved care.

“The Government’s 10 Year Health Plan makes it clear that disciplines such as AI and robotics will be priority areas, areas in which we are already making progress – I hope the Annual Review demonstrates that.”

You can read our Annual Review 2025 here.

 

Channel website: https://www.innovationagencynwc.nhs.uk/

Original article link: https://www.healthinnovationnwc.nhs.uk/news/Annual-Review-is-published

Share this article

home about us our work supporting innovation news events resources contact us

 

Latest News from
Innovation Agency

Time to focus on our neighbourhoods

04/08/2025 16:10:00

Health Innovation North West Coast co-delivered a one-day ‘hackathon’ to provide North West neighbourhood teams time and space to find solutions to tricky issues impacting their services.

Innovation team meets West Lancashire MP

01/08/2025 12:25:00

A Health Innovation North West Coast team met West Lancashire MP Ashley Dalton to outline its mission to drive the adoption and spread of healthcare innovations.

Energy and optimism palpable at first AI in Healthcare Symposium

02/07/2025 09:10:00

The inaugural AI in Healthcare Symposium Conference welcomed over 200 delegates to The Spine, Royal College of Physicians, in Liverpool on Thursday 26 June 2025.

Getting the medication balance right

16/06/2025 12:25:00

Health Innovation North West Coast has helped set up a network of clinicians dedicated to tackling problems associated with the inappropriate prescribing of medicines.

New learning programme aims to integrate population health data into decision making

06/06/2025 12:25:00

Health Innovation North West Coast has been commissioned by Cheshire and Merseyside ICB as a delivery partner for the Population Health Management Academy, working alongside the Data Into Action team.

Improving the use of technology in neonatal care in the North West

03/06/2025 09:10:00

Neonatal care would benefit from many available technologies to improve care and enable families to feel closer to their babies. A new report has identified a number of basic recommendations that need to happen to enable these technologies to be brought in.

Initiative explores potential of robotics in health

02/06/2025 13:20:00

Health Innovation North West Coast is driving an initiative to ensure robotics and related technologies are harnessed to deliver tangible benefits in healthcare.

Delivering unique insights for innovators trying to understand the NHS market

02/06/2025 12:25:00

Health Innovation North West Coast has supported innovator LightOx by creating a comprehensive NHS market access report for its light-activated antimicrobial gel for wound care.

Coaching Academy “returns to its roots” by training 72 new coaches

30/05/2025 15:10:00

Health Innovation North West Coast's Coaching Academy is proud to have upskilled 72 NHS staff and system partners in coaching skills this year by delivering a number of foundation and practitioner-level cohorts. 

How risk-ready is your organisation?