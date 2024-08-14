HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
|Printable version
Annual review of the 2022–25 policing inspection programme and framework - 2024
Yesterday we published an annual review of our three-year policing inspection programme and framework.
In 2022, we moved from an annual to a multi-year approach for our inspection programme. The result was our policing inspection programme and framework commencing April 2022, which covered our plans for inspections between 2022/23 and 2024/25.
We made a commitment to review this programme every year because we anticipated that some elements would need to change.
This is our second annual review of the programme. It sets out the inspections we completed from July 2023 up to and including July 2024. It also establishes the inspections that are currently proposed for the remainder of this programme.
Original article link: https://hmicfrs.justiceinspectorates.gov.uk/publications/annual-review-of-2022-25-policing-inspection-programme-and-framework-2024/
