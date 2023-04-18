Health and Safety Executive
|Printable version
Annual Science Review
HSE has published its eighth Annual Science Review. This year we have given a particular focus on our activities enabling the safe deployment of net zero energy technologies.
Our review provides case studies from the range of science and engineering work we have delivered and illustrates how HSE uses science and evidence to protect people and places including:
- Enable industry to innovate safely to prevent major incidents: supporting the move towards net zero
- Enabling the safe introduction of offshore carbon capture and storage
- Enabling safe deployment of lithium-ion batteries for storage/use of net zero energy
- Developing the evidence to underpin the safety of hydrogen vehicles in tunnels
- Supporting the safe introduction of liquefied hydrogen fuel for net zero flights
- Reduce work-related ill health
- Protecting workers from ill health caused by noise and vibration
- The PROTECT COVID-19 National Core Study
- Increase and maintain trust to ensure people feel safe where they live, where they work and in their environment
- Authorisation of first UK application of a pesticide using a drone
- Maintain Great Britain’s record as one of the safest countries to work in
- Scientific support to serious incidents
- 2023 Annual Science Review (PDF)
- 2022 Annual Science Review (PDF)
- 2021 Annual Science Review (PDF)
- 2020 Annual Science Review (PDF)
- 2019 Annual Science Review (PDF)
- 2018 Annual Science Review (PDF)
- 2017 Annual Science Review (PDF)
- 2016 Annual Science Review (PDF)
Resources
See also
Related content
- HSE Buxton Laboratory
- HSE Foresight Centre
- Contract opportunities
- Statistics
- Economics of health and safety
- HSE jobs
- Chief Scientific Advisers
- Government Science and Engineering
Original article link: https://www.hse.gov.uk/research/review.htm?utm_source=hse.gov.uk&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=asr-2023&utm_term=asr&utm_content=news-page
Latest News from
Health and Safety Executive
Registration of High-rise residential buildings18/04/2023 11:20:00
The Building Safety Regulator recently (Wednesday 12 April) opened the registration process for high-rise residential buildings in England.
Regulations temporarily suspended to fast-track supplies of PPE to NHS staff and protect companies hit by COVID-1915/05/2020 16:17:00
New measures announced yesterday will give vital support to frontline NHS staff battling COVID-19 and support businesses under pressure as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.
Guidance for businesses to register on new UK IT service for chemical regulation25/03/2019 16:17:00
Advice for businesses that use chemicals as part of contingency planning
Waste recycling company fined after worker scalded12/06/2017 10:05:00
A waste company has been sentenced after one of its workers received severe burns to his upper body and face.
Roofing company fined after safety failings12/06/2017 09:05:00
A roofing company has been sentenced for safety failings related to working at height.
Company fined after worker fell through fragile skylight09/06/2017 10:05:00
A Stranraer based groundwork company has been fined after a worker fell more than seven metres through a fragile roof.
Company and contractor sentenced for uncontrolled collapse of building on High Street09/06/2017 09:05:00
The owner of a building in Kent and the contractor employed to demolish it have been fined for safety failings after an uncontrolled collapse onto the High Street.