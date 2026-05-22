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“Antarctic Treaty is failing to keep up with rapid rate of climate change,” says WWF
The Antarctic Treaty Consultative Meeting in Hiroshima, Japan has concluded by highlighting the increased threat of the climate crisis to Antarctic biodiversity, and the global implications of Antarctic change, but falling short of granting Specially Protected Status to emperor penguins
- Antarctic Treaty Consultative Meeting in Hiroshima concludes, highlighting threat of climate crisis to biodiversity.
- Delegates agree on the need to protect emperor penguins, in light of the dramatic decline in sea ice habitat.
- But no consensus on granting emperor penguins Specially Protected Species status.
Antarctica plays a critical role in the global climate system, helping to regulate temperature and maintain sea levels. However, rising temperatures are already undermining the stability of this environment, with impacts spreading across the Southern Ocean.
Continued ice sheet loss risks accelerating sea level rise, with far-reaching consequences for coastal communities and ecosystems worldwide. Climate change also has a significant effect on Antarctic species who depend on this environment such as emperor penguins, which were listed as Endangered last month by the IUCN.
Rod Downie, Chief Adviser, Polar & Oceans, WWF said: “Decision-making under the Antarctic Treaty is failing to keep pace with the rapid rate of climate change.
“The endangered emperor penguin is a stark reminder of how the climate and nature crises are intertwined.
“It is therefore deeply concerning that, despite the great diplomatic leadership of our Japanese hosts and the strong backing from most governments, a very small minority of parties blocked consensus on this critical designation.
“The Antarctic Treaty representatives are the custodians of the icy continent. We look now to next year’s meeting in the Republic of Korea to deliver meaningful action to protect this iconic species.”
Emperor penguins depend on stable fast ice for at least nine months of the year as a platform to mate, incubate their eggs, raise chicks and complete their annual moult. Loss of this habitat is already affecting breeding success in some colonies, underlining the scale of the challenge.
At the meeting, delegates from 44 countries, alongside scientific, intergovernmental and non-governmental organisations, agreed on the need to protect emperor penguins in light of the dramatic decline in sea ice habitat.
However, Parties failed to reach consensus on granting emperor penguins Specially Protected Species status, a measure scientists say is needed to secure their long-term future.
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