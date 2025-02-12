Antenatal Screening Wales continues to support informed choices for expectant mothers

Public Health Wales has published the latest Antenatal Screening Wales (ASW) annual report, covering the period from April 2022 to March 2024, highlighting the role of antenatal screening in providing expectant mothers with crucial information about their and their baby’s health.

Antenatal screening tests are offered to all pregnant women in Wales as part of routine antenatal care. The screening process helps detect specific conditions that could affect the health of the mother or baby, ensuring that appropriate care and treatment can be provided if necessary.

A key focus of the ASW programme is to support women in making informed choices about antenatal screening. Expectant mothers receive detailed information to help them decide whether they wish to participate in the screening process. Midwives play a critical role in discussing the different screening options available and answering any questions women may have.

Women are encouraged to book an appointment with a midwife as soon as they find out they are pregnant to ensure they have access to screening at the earliest opportunity. The screening tests that ASW offer begin around 12 weeks of pregnancy but can be performed at later stages if necessary.

Antenatal screening tests are designed to identify potential health conditions, but they are not 100 percent accurate. In some cases, further tests or treatment may be offered following the initial screening to confirm or rule out specific conditions.

Women who receive a positive or high chance screening result will be supported by their healthcare team, who will provide further guidance and discuss the next steps.

The ASW annual report outlines several key achievements over the past two years, including:

The successful implementation of updated policies, standards, and protocols across all health boards in Wales.

The introduction of digital-first resources, providing accessible and user-friendly information for expectant mothers and healthcare professionals.

The development of new e-learning resources to support midwives and healthcare professionals in delivering high-quality antenatal screening services.

A comprehensive review of performance indicators to ensure the ongoing quality of antenatal screening services across Wales.

Sarah Fox, Head of Antenatal Screening Wales, yesterday said:

"Our focus remains on empowering women and families with the information they need to make informed choices about their pregnancy. The recent improvements in our service, including digital resources and updated protocols, reflect our commitment to delivering high-quality antenatal screening across Wales. We encourage all expectant mothers to engage with their midwives and take advantage of the support available."

Antenatal Screening Wales continues to work closely with health boards to improve services and ensure equitable access to antenatal screening for all pregnant women in Wales. Plans for the future include the introduction of additional screening measures and enhancements to digital information resources to further support informed decision-making.

Antenatal Screening Wales Annual Report 2022-24

Version 1

