Anthropic to support FCA’s Supercharged Sandbox

Anthropic will support the second group of firms in the FCA's Supercharged Sandbox.

The Sandbox is a controlled environment where firms can safely experiment with advanced AI.

Anthropic will provide access to Claude for participants – including Claude Code and Claude Cowork – to help speed up their development work.

The second group of firms in the Supercharged Sandbox will explore a range of AI use cases. This includes testing solutions designed to:

enable safer agent-led payments and commerce

detect fraud and economic crime more effectively

strengthen AI governance and accountability

widen access to financial services for vulnerable and underserved consumers

streamline compliance and business automation

21 organisations, including Scottish Widows, Money Advice Trust and TrueLayer, will join the second group. The selection process followed strong demand, with a 51% increase in the number of applications compared to the first group.

The Sandbox builds on existing support from NayaOne and NVIDIA.

'The high level of interest in the Supercharged Sandbox demonstrates the demand for trusted environments where firms can experiment safely and responsibly,' said Jessica Rusu, chief data, intelligence and information officer, FCA. 'With the support of Anthropic, participants will benefit from the technology they need to accelerate innovation.

'This is central to our commitment to supporting economic growth – enabling firms to make the most of technological advances while maintaining the UK’s position at the forefront of responsible AI adoption and innovation.'

The FCA has also launched the new Agentic Academy, a 10-week specialist AI programme for selected firms which is delivered by the FCA and the Centre for Finance, Technology and Entrepreneurship (CFTE).

Notes to editors