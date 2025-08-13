Scottish Government
|Printable version
Anti-racism Action Plan for the Scottish Social Work Sector What we are going to do to make social work actively anti-racist
This Action Plan sets out practical steps to embed anti-racism across Scotland’s social work sector. It outlines strategic goals, measurable actions, and collaborative efforts to eliminate racism, support affected individuals, and build a fairer, more inclusive profession.
Background
The global events of 2020, including the murder of George Floyd and the unequal impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, underscored the urgent need for a strong anti-racism commitment from the health, social care and social work sector.
First Minister, John Swinney, emphasised the seriousness of racism in his vision for “One Scotland,” where people live in safety, peace, and prosperity. This vision made tackling racism a national priority. The Programme for Government 2024-25 includes a pledge to embed anti-racism across the public and third sectors. More recently, in September 2024, the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care reaffirmed the necessity of a resolute anti-racism approach to address racism’s effects and improve services across the NHS, social care, and social work sectors.
In July 2023, the Scottish Government, Scottish Association of Social Work (SASW), and sector partners formed the Social Work Anti-Racism Oversight Group. This group aims to develop and implement a national action plan to tackle systemic racism in social work.
The group organised a series of meetings and workshops to develop a joint statement of intent aimed at fostering an actively anti-racist culture within the Scottish social work sector. Finalised in November 2024, the statement set out a firm, collective commitment from all members to promote anti-racism across the sector at every opportunity, including:
- commissioning the first national survey on anti-racism in social work;
- developing tailored learning resources to address the sector’s need for additional training; and
- publishing an action plan to turn commitments into action.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/publications/anti-racism-action-plan-scottish-social-work-sector-going-make-social-work-actively-anti-racist/pages/2/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Growing the forests of the future13/08/2025 10:05:00
Increasing tree production to help tackle climate change.
Funding confirmed for community climate action12/08/2025 16:05:00
Climate engagement programmes to protect our planet.
The Promise Data and Evidence Group 12 Month Work Programme12/08/2025 15:05:00
The Promise Data and Evidence Group’s work programme for June 2025 and June 2026, to bring together analysts from across organisations to improve the data infrastructure and shape long-term research priorities.
Strengthening Scotland’s communities12/08/2025 13:05:00
Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes has announced support for almost 80 organisations delivering regeneration projects, to realise the economic potential of Scotland's communities.
Protecting Scapa Flow and the Queen of Sweden12/08/2025 10:05:00
Gillian Martin confirms new Historic Marine Protected Areas in Orkney and Shetland.
Care in the Digital Age: delivery plan 2025 to 202611/08/2025 15:05:00
Update for 2025 to 2026 to the national digital health and care strategy's delivery plan which describes activities supporting Health Boards, HSCPs, local authorities, primary care, social care, social work, and care providers to offer new or improved services.
University of Dundee Strategic Advisory Taskforce report11/08/2025 13:05:00
The University of Dundee Strategic Advisory Taskforce was established by Scottish Ministers, working with the University, Scottish Funding Council and Dundee City Council, to provide advice to inform decisions on the University's future.
Research into protests and vigils that take place outside clinics and hospitals offering abortion care11/08/2025 10:05:00
Research into protests and vigils that take place outside healthcare settings providing abortion care in Scotland.
Investment in accessible community toilets08/08/2025 12:15:00
£10 million fund opens to support people with complex needs.