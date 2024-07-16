Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
Antisemitic TikTok terrorist jailed for encouraging terrorism and sharing material
A terrorist who used social media platforms such as TikTok to encourage terrorism has been jailed for four years.
Hamza Alam, 22, disguised himself before posting videos on TikTok.
A number of his posts included hostile references to Jewish people alongside a video that encouraged viewers to attack and kill Jews following the Gaza and Israel conflict. Another post celebrated the 9/11 attacks.
One of his TikTok accounts, which was public, had 126 videos that had amassed 31,000 likes.
Alam also created a shareable folder which included Islamic State propaganda and videos containing images of public floggings.
Yesterday at Woolwich Crown Court he was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment and a further year on licence thereafter. He was previously found guilty of three counts of disseminating a terrorist publication and one count of encouraging terrorism following a trial at the same court which concluded in April.
Following an investigation by the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command into a Telegram discussion group, where Alam had been one of its main contributors, he was arrested on 29 June 2022.
His phones were seized, and investigators were able to uncover photographs in which his face had been superimposed onto Islamic State fighters, as well as warnings from TikTok moderators saying there had been multiple breaches of community guidelines – and that further breaches could result in account penalties.
Bethan David, Head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s Counter Terrorism Division, said: “Hamza Alam used social media platforms including TikTok to discuss, share and spread his vile extremist views. He also recklessly shared material that glorified the commission, preparation and acts of terrorism.
“Alam thought that by disguising his appearance and claiming he was merely an online librarian he would not be caught out – but he was wrong. The prosecution case included mobile phone evidence including TikTok videos and a clear warning from TikTok moderators to his account.
“Posting such extreme and illegal material online poses a high risk of serious harm to the public through encouraging and inciting others into extremist activity, and it is only right that Alam was brought to justice yesterday. The CPS will always seek to prosecute such appalling online criminal behaviour to keep the public safe.”
Notes to editors
- Hamza Alam (DOB: 27/07/2001) is from Chadwell Heath in Romford.
- He was found guilty of three counts of disseminating a terrorist publication and one count of encouraging terrorism.
- The CPS Counter Terrorism Division prosecutes terrorism cases. It deals with other complex casework areas including allegations of incitement to racial and religious hatred, war crimes and crimes against humanity, official secrets cases, piracy and hijacking.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/antisemitic-tiktok-terrorist-jailed-encouraging-terrorism-and-sharing-material
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
UPDATE: Life sentence for security guard who planned kidnap, rape and murder of Holly Willoughby12/07/2024 16:10:00
A security guard from Essex who kept thousands of images of Holly Willoughby has been sentenced to life with a minimum of 15-years for planning her kidnap, rape, and murder.
People smuggler gets nearly a year extra time in jail for failing to payback over £65,000 of criminal profits in the Essex lorry deaths case11/07/2024 15:20:00
Today (11 July 2024) at Maidstone Magistrates’ Court, Gheorghe Nica, 46, was ordered to serve a further eleven and half months imprisonment after failing to payback £65,157.65 which he was ordered to pay in a proceeds of crime confiscation hearing.
Drug dealer who sold deadly ‘weight loss pills’ pays back £23,000 in first Monero cryptocurrency payout11/07/2024 10:10:00
A British man convicted of selling a deadly substance that was falsely marketed as a ‘weight loss’ drug has been forced to hand over £23,000 that he made from his crime.
Operation Stovewood: Rotherham limousine driver guilty of sexually abusing young girls10/07/2024 13:10:00
A former limousine driver who systematically groomed and abused young girls in the Rotherham area over a decade, has today been convicted of child sex abuse offences.
Murder of Lorna England, man found guilty10/07/2024 12:10:00
A man from Exmouth has been convicted of the murder of Lorna England, who was stabbed to death as she walked home through Ludwell Valley Park in Exeter.
Security guard guilty of plotting kidnap, rape and murder of TV star04/07/2024 16:05:00
A security guard from Essex who kept thousands of images of Holly Willoughby has been convicted of planning her kidnap, rape, and murder.
Lucy Letby found guilty of attempting to murder baby following retrial04/07/2024 13:20:00
Convicted child murderer Lucy Letby has been found guilty of trying to kill another baby in the neonatal unit where she worked.
Man convicted of taking bomb to hospital and planning attack on RAF base03/07/2024 11:10:00
A student nurse who took a pressure cooker bomb to a hospital and planned a terrorist attack on an RAF base has been found guilty.