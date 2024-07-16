Antisemitic TikTok terrorist jailed for encouraging terrorism and sharing material

A terrorist who used social media platforms such as TikTok to encourage terrorism has been jailed for four years.



Hamza Alam, 22, disguised himself before posting videos on TikTok.

A number of his posts included hostile references to Jewish people alongside a video that encouraged viewers to attack and kill Jews following the Gaza and Israel conflict. Another post celebrated the 9/11 attacks.



One of his TikTok accounts, which was public, had 126 videos that had amassed 31,000 likes.



Alam also created a shareable folder which included Islamic State propaganda and videos containing images of public floggings.



Yesterday at Woolwich Crown Court he was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment and a further year on licence thereafter. He was previously found guilty of three counts of disseminating a terrorist publication and one count of encouraging terrorism following a trial at the same court which concluded in April.



Following an investigation by the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command into a Telegram discussion group, where Alam had been one of its main contributors, he was arrested on 29 June 2022.



His phones were seized, and investigators were able to uncover photographs in which his face had been superimposed onto Islamic State fighters, as well as warnings from TikTok moderators saying there had been multiple breaches of community guidelines – and that further breaches could result in account penalties.



Bethan David, Head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s Counter Terrorism Division, said: “Hamza Alam used social media platforms including TikTok to discuss, share and spread his vile extremist views. He also recklessly shared material that glorified the commission, preparation and acts of terrorism.



“Alam thought that by disguising his appearance and claiming he was merely an online librarian he would not be caught out – but he was wrong. The prosecution case included mobile phone evidence including TikTok videos and a clear warning from TikTok moderators to his account.



“Posting such extreme and illegal material online poses a high risk of serious harm to the public through encouraging and inciting others into extremist activity, and it is only right that Alam was brought to justice yesterday. The CPS will always seek to prosecute such appalling online criminal behaviour to keep the public safe.”

