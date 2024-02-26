RUSI
Antisemitism a Threat to Democracy - Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt Addresses RUSI
On 22 February, RUSI hosted Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt, US Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism and Robin Simcox, Commissioner for Countering Extremism in the UK.
Joined in discussion by BBC journalist and presenter Emma Barnett, the event considered how antisemitism extends beyond prejudice and looked at the threat posed by this particular form of hatred to the foundations of our democratic societies.
Opening the event, Ambassador Lipstadt stated:
“There needs to be a shift in how we think about and combat antisemitism. It can be understood through a multi-layered approach. On the first layer, antisemitism is of course a threat to Jewish people and that would be enough to fight it, but it is more than just that. It is a threat to democracy and further, to national security, and needs to be seen and addressed as such.”
Original article link: https://rusi.org/news-and-comment/rusi-news/antisemitism-threat-democracy-ambassador-deborah-lipstadt-addresses-rusi
