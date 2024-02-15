Institute of Education
|Printable version
Anxiety of headteachers across England “substantially increased” during the pandemic
The anxiety of headteachers across England increased “substantially” throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, finds the largest study of its type to date, led by a UCL researcher.
Caiaimage/Chris Ryan via iStockimage
The research shows that headteachers and senior leaders bore the burden of stress throughout the pandemic and that they were ‘generally quite good at protecting more junior colleagues from workplace stresses’.
The study, which was published in the journal Educational Review, collected 26,394 observations from 1,530 teachers using the daily survey app ‘Teacher Tapp’ at 75 touchpoints from October 2019 to July 2022.
Lead author Professor John Jerrim (IOE, UCL’s Faculty of Education & Society) said:
“Our research demonstrates the considerable anxiety teachers experienced throughout the coronavirus pandemic, particularly that faced by senior leaders and headteachers.”
“We also found female teachers and those with children of their own to have experienced higher levels of work-related anxiety during this period, peaking at the end of 2020 and start of 2021 when it was not clear whether schools would re-open or not.”
During the winter of 2020/21, the average anxiety score entered by participants reached 6.7 on a scale of 0-10 when asked ‘how anxious do you feel about work today?’ on Teacher Tapp. At this point more than 67% of participants had a score of 7 or more (considered a ‘high’ level of anxiety).
Professor Jerrim highlighted the impact of complex infection control policies:
“The findings show the impact frequently shifting government policy, from remote teaching to teacher assessed exam grades, had on the wellbeing of educators from all types of schools in England.”
“This study, the largest of its kind, should demonstrate the need for stronger, more decisive leadership from government, should a comparable crisis occur again.”
Co-author of the study and co-founder of Teacher Tapp Professor Rebecca Allen concurred, stating “To retain the best school leaders, the government must ensure they are not put under such extremely difficult circumstances in future, and that they are given the opportunity to properly recharge after the upheaval of the last few years.
Professor Allen also emphasised schools’ preparedness to utilise digital technology. She said: “Moving forward, a strong case can be made for digital technology to become a routine part of instructional practise.”
Links
- Professor John Jerrim’s academic profile
- UCL Social Research Institute
- IOE, Faculty of Education and Society
Media contact
Sophie Hunter
E: sophie.hunter[at]ucl.ac.uk
Original article link: https://www.ucl.ac.uk/news/2024/feb/anxiety-headteachers-across-england-substantially-increased-during-pandemic
Latest News from
Institute of Education
Teenagers need better reproductive health education to tackle parenthood fears13/02/2024 12:10:00
Nearly half of teenagers are worried about having children and many lack knowledge about their reproductive health, find two new studies by UCL researchers.
Children of care leavers risk inheriting parents’ emotional scars08/02/2024 13:25:00
The trauma associated with care experience casts a long shadow on mothers’ mental health and that of their children, finds new UCL research.
New research into Afghan resettlement outcomes in England01/02/2024 12:25:00
IOE, UCL’s Faculty of Education and Society will lead a new project to assess the Afghan resettlement scheme in England and provide insights into how Afghan people are navigating the processes of settling into new housing, workplaces, and local communities.
UK teens experience spike in online harm during Covid-19 pandemic29/01/2024 12:25:00
A new pair of reports co-led by a UCL researcher highlights the scale of online harm faced by young people in the UK while also demonstrating the impact of educational workshops in equipping young people with tools to navigate the digital world.
International Day of Education 202424/01/2024 16:20:00
Today IOE, UCL's Faculty of Education and Society, is marking the sixth International Day of Education.
International students do not impact outcomes for domestic students in England15/01/2024 15:20:00
International students do not importantly affect education and labour market outcomes of domestic students in higher education in England, finds a new study involving UCL.
International students do not impact outcomes for domestic students in England15/01/2024 10:20:00
International students do not importantly affect education and labour market outcomes of domestic students in higher education in England, finds a new study involving UCL.
IOE professor receives Distinguished Contribution Award from the British Psychological Society12/01/2024 12:25:00
The British Psychological Society’s Division of Educational and Child Psychologists (DECP) has chosen Professor Vivian Hill for the wide-ranging impact of her practice and her dedication to the development of psychology.
UCL academic recognised as future leader of Japanese research11/01/2024 13:15:00
Professor Kazuya Saito (IOE, UCL's Faculty of Education & Society) has been announced as one of 25 young academics to receive the 20th Japan Society for the Promotion of Science (JSPS) Prize, recognising him as a future leader of scientific research in Japan.