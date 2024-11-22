Any new Trump–Kim summit risks another no deal. The US must nurture old alliances to contain North Korea

EXPERT COMMENT

Donald Trump has been critical of US commitments in the Korean peninsula, but his new administration must reassure South Korea and Japan once in office.

Perhaps the most remarkable aspect of Donald Trump’s first administration was the president’s personal summitry with North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un.

Trump’s unpredictable leadership style means that another such meeting cannot be ruled out. Nevertheless, substantial outcomes, such as nuclear concessions from Pyongyang, look to be unlikely.

