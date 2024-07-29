Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
APCC Addictions Leads Respond to New Findings on Scale Of Problem Gambling
APCC Addictions and Substance Misuse leads, PCCs Joy Allen and David Sidwick, have expressed their concerns following the publication of the largest ever survey of gambling in Great Britain. The Gambling Commission’s Gambling Survey found that:
- Half of participants had participated in some form of gambling in the previous month
- 2.5% of 10,000 respondents had struggled with problem gambling
- Of those who had gambled in the last year, more than 1 in 40 experienced severe harm to their life, such as turning to crime to finance gambling
- The consequences for those affected by someone else’s gambling included experiencing embarrassment, guilt or shame, conflict or arguments, and stress and anxiety
Joy Allen, Durham PCC, said:
“These findings highlight once again that for a small but significant minority of people their gambling is a source of significant harms, both to themselves and others. For some, this will include turning to gambling-related crime. A landmark report from the Howard League found a high incidence of people committing crimes to fund their gambling, including ‘white collar crimes’ and street robbery, as well as links to domestic abuse and neglect. Despite this, and some pioneering work by PCCs, problem gambling is still too often a ‘poor relation’ to other forms of addiction within the criminal justice system. We need to be doing more to identify, assess and refer offenders with gambling problems into treatment and other support, and to minimise the risks people will develop gambling problems in the first place.”
David Sidwick, Dorset PCC, said:
“Gambling-related crime will remain a priority for the APCC on behalf of all PCCs, PFCCs and Deputy Mayors. We would urge the Government to prioritise taking forward at pace the former Government’s proposed introduction of a statutory levy on the gambling industry to fund research, prevention and treatment, including interventions through the criminal justice system. In our experience, while there has been a gambling minister in the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, there has been a lack of ownership and grip of the specific issue of problem gambling within Government which has made it much more difficult to engage nationally to make the progress we need on substance misuse issues. It would be helpful if Government could reflect on this in the allocation of ministerial roles and responsibilities.”
For reference - Howard League Commission report: Final-report_Commission-on-Crime-and-Gambling-Related-Harms_Howard-League-for-Penal-Reform_26-April-2023.pdf (howardleague.org)
APCC Welcomes National Policing Statement on Violence Against Women and Girls23/07/2024 15:20:00
APCC joint leads for Victims, Sophie Linden and Lisa Townsend have responded to the publication of a National Policing Statement on Violence Against Women and Girls.
APCC response to HMICFRS State of Policing Report 202319/07/2024 16:25:00
Statement from Donna Jones, Chair of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC) on His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Constabulary’s annual State of Policing report for 2023:
APCC Chair's Statement on The King's Speech18/07/2024 16:20:00
APCC Chair Donna Jones yesterday responded to the government's policing and criminal justice legislative plans as laid out in the King's Speech.
Police Bravery Awards 202415/07/2024 10:10:00
The annual Police Bravery Awards celebrate officers across England and Wales who have put the safety of others before that of themselves.
Joint Statement: General Election 202405/07/2024 16:25:00
Statement from Donna Jones, APCC Chair and PCC for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight and Emily Spurrell, APCC Director and PCC for Merseyside
APCC Chair Comments on Dismissal of Northamptonshire Chief Constable24/06/2024 13:20:00
APCC Chair recently (21 June 2024) Commented on Dismissal of Northamptonshire Chief Constable.
APCC launches guidance on preventing deaths in custody12/06/2024 11:10:00
The APCC has published guidance to support the prevention of deaths which occur in police custody and apparent suicides shortly following release. This guidance provides useful advice, recommendations, and case studies that, where possible, are supported by evaluation and evidence, in addition to gathering helpful resources and information into one convenient document.
APCC Statement on National Volunteers Week03/06/2024 14:20:00
This year is the 40th anniversary of Volunteers’ Week, the annual celebration of those who give their time to help others.
National Audit Office report makes for worrying reading24/05/2024 16:05:00
An NAO report published today has concluded that the Ministry of Justice’s ambition to reduce the record high Crown Court backlog of 67,573 cases to 53,000 by March 2025 is no longer achievable. The “Reducing the backlog in the Crown Court” report finds that the MoJ estimates there will be 64,000 Crown Court cases still in the backlog by March 2025.