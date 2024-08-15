APCC Addictions Leads' statement on the dangers of nitrous oxide

Following the recent emergence of footage appearing to show Tottenham footballer, Yves Bissouma, inhaling nitrous oxide, the APCC’s leads on Addictions and Substance Misuse Joy Allen and David Sidwick have issued a statement

"Nitrous oxide is not a harmless recreational substance. It is an illegal drug that can cause neurological and physical damage, especially in the young. Its use has also been linked to deaths and serious injuries on the roads when irresponsible drivers who have inhaled it have lost consciousness at the wheel, highlighting the danger it poses, not only to those who carry and consume it, but to those around them.

"Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) lobbied successfully for possession of nitrous oxide (also known as “laughing gas” or “hippy crack”) to be made illegal. Last November, being in possession of nitrous oxide for the purposes of inhalation became a criminal offence. We are all responsible for changing attitudes towards harmful drugs, preventing their use and, ultimately, saving lives, and those who are role models to young people bear the greatest responsibility."