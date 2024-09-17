APCC Backs Police Week of Action on Spiking as University Freshers' Week Starts

In support of a week of action that will see police forces across the country carry out patrols and visits to student campuses to raise awareness of spiking during freshers’ week, APCC Joint Leads on Addictions and Substance Abuse, David Sidwick and Joy Allen, and Joint Leads on Victims, Sophie Linden and Lisa Townsend, said:

“Spiking is an abominable act that can have a traumatic impact on victims – mostly women and girls. Victims of spiking are often left in the terrifying situation of being unable to recall what has happened or what might have been done to them.

“At a time when many young people will be out enjoying themselves during their university freshers’ week, we fully support this week of action by police. It is those who carry out these offences who are responsible for the harm that results, but we would encourage students to be vigilant and know how to stay safe, and to recognise the signs of a possible spiking incident. Spiking can involve drugs such as cocaine or ketamine or, often, a victim’s drink being doctored with multiple measures of alcohol. It is almost certainly under-reported by victims.

“PCCs are committed to working with their local police force along with national and local partners to raise public awareness and to improve the police response to what are challenging and complex offences to investigate. To send the clearest possible message that spiking is entirely unacceptable, and encourage victims to come forward, we believe it should be made a specific criminal offence.

“It is vital that anyone who believes they or a friend have been spiked reports it to police as soon as possible to give them the best possible chance of catching the perpetrator.”