Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
|Printable version
APCC Backs Police Week of Action on Spiking as University Freshers' Week Starts
In support of a week of action that will see police forces across the country carry out patrols and visits to student campuses to raise awareness of spiking during freshers’ week, APCC Joint Leads on Addictions and Substance Abuse, David Sidwick and Joy Allen, and Joint Leads on Victims, Sophie Linden and Lisa Townsend, said:
“Spiking is an abominable act that can have a traumatic impact on victims – mostly women and girls. Victims of spiking are often left in the terrifying situation of being unable to recall what has happened or what might have been done to them.
“At a time when many young people will be out enjoying themselves during their university freshers’ week, we fully support this week of action by police. It is those who carry out these offences who are responsible for the harm that results, but we would encourage students to be vigilant and know how to stay safe, and to recognise the signs of a possible spiking incident. Spiking can involve drugs such as cocaine or ketamine or, often, a victim’s drink being doctored with multiple measures of alcohol. It is almost certainly under-reported by victims.
“PCCs are committed to working with their local police force along with national and local partners to raise public awareness and to improve the police response to what are challenging and complex offences to investigate. To send the clearest possible message that spiking is entirely unacceptable, and encourage victims to come forward, we believe it should be made a specific criminal offence.
“It is vital that anyone who believes they or a friend have been spiked reports it to police as soon as possible to give them the best possible chance of catching the perpetrator.”
Notes
- David Sidwick is APCC Joint Lead on Addictions and Substance Misuse, and PCC for Dorset
- Joy Allen is APCC Joint Lead on Addictions and Substance Misuse, and PCC for Durham
- Sophie Linden is APCC Joint Lead for Victims, and Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime in London
- Lisa Townsend is APCC Joint Lead for Victims, PCC for Surrey
Original article link: https://www.apccs.police.uk/latest-news/apcc-backs-police-week-of-action-on-spiking-as-university-freshers-week-starts/
Latest News from
Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
APCC response to announcement on rollout of Neighbourhood Policing Pathway training13/09/2024 11:25:00
APCC Joint Leads on Local Policing, Chris Nelson and Matt Storey, responded to a government announcement that specialist training for neighbourhood police officers and police community support officers is to be rolled out nationwide
APCC response to police inspectorate's report on activism and impartiality in policing12/09/2024 09:10:00
The APCC’s Joint Leads on Transparency and Accountability, Alison Lowe OBE and Rupert Matthews responds to the publication of HMICFRS’s inspection report on activism and impartiality in policing
APCC statement on early prisoner releases scheme11/09/2024 13:10:00
The APCC’s Joint Leads on Criminal Justice Danielle Stone and Donna Jones said on the day that more than 1700 prisoners are being released early in England and Wales to reduce prison overcrowding, the APCC’s Joint Leads on Criminal Justice
Apcc Backs LGA Review of Progress on 10-year Drugs Plan to Cut Crime and Save Lives11/09/2024 10:10:10
The APCC's Joint Leads on Addictions and Substance Misuse, Joy Allen and David Sidwick, recently (09 September 2024) responded to the LGA's review of progress two years into its 10-year plan to cut drug-related crime and save lives, "From harm to hope".
APCC comment on Victims' Commissioner's report on anti-social behaviour10/09/2024 15:25:00
The Victims’ Commissioner for England and Wales, Baroness Newlove, yesterday published “Still living a nightmare: Understanding the experiences of victims of anti-social behaviour” on the damaging impact on victims of persistent anti-social behaviour.
APCC joint victims leads comment on victims commissioner report28/08/2024 11:15:00
the APCC's Joint Leads for Victims, Sophie Linden and Lisa Townsend responses to the publication of a report by the Victims’ Commissioner for England and Wales on victims' experiences of the criminal justice system
Statement From APCC Serious Violence Leads on "Zombie" Knife Surrender Scheme27/08/2024 13:20:00
Possession of any “zombie-style” knife or machete will be a criminal offence in England and Wales from 24 September, as will their manufacture, importation, sale and general supply.
APCC response to HMICFRS report on progress in implementing Operation Soteria22/08/2024 13:20:00
The APCC’s Joint Leads for Victims have welcomed an assessment by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary, Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) of progress on the adoption of Operation Soteria, based on inspections of nine early adopter forces.
APCC Addictions Leads' statement on the dangers of nitrous oxide15/08/2024 16:15:00
Following the recent emergence of footage appearing to show Tottenham footballer, Yves Bissouma, inhaling nitrous oxide, the APCC’s leads on Addictions and Substance Misuse Joy Allen and David Sidwick have issued a statement