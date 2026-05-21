Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
|Printable version
APCC Chair calls on government to rethink ‘mega forces’ mergers
The Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC) has called on the government to rethink plans to restructure policing which is widely expected to result in expensive force mergers and the creation of “mega forces”. All this will unnecessarily distract from the police reform agenda included in last week’s King’s Speech.
As the APCC submitted its evidence to the Independent Review of Police Force Structures led by Lord Hogan-Howe, the Chair of the APCC, Emily Spurrell, said:
“Police and Crime Commissioners believe a hugely complex and expensive reorganisation of police force structures risks the successful delivery of police reform. The creation of much larger force areas means disconnecting policing from democratic oversight and from the local communities they serve.
Members of the APCC say that the overriding objective for police reform must be to help people be safe and feel safe – not distance police forces from communities who are already paying more for policing through their council tax.
Emily Spurrell added:
“The police reform programme is a once in a generation opportunity to create a modern and effective police service in which the public can trust. The disruption and expense of force restructuring will do nothing to make communities safer, and we urge the government to think again.”
Notes to Editors
- Emily Spurrell is Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for Merseyside
Original article link: https://www.apccs.police.uk/apcc-chair-calls-on-government-to-rethink-mega-forces-mergers/
Latest News from
Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
APCC Joint Criminal Justice Lead comment on the government’s Youth Justice White Paper19/05/2026 13:20:00
APCC Joint Lead on Criminal Justice Danielle Stone has responded to the government’s Youth Justice White Paper.
APCC Chair comment on the government’s plan to legislate to reform policing13/05/2026 16:15:00
APCC Chair Emily Spurrell comments on the following confirmation in today’s King’s Speech the government will introduce a bill to reform policing
APCC Joint Victims Leads comment on the Domestic Homicide Project’s annual report29/04/2026 12:05:00
The APCC’s Joint Leads for Victims, Clare Moody and Matthew Scott responds to the findings of the fifth annual report from the national Domestic Homicide Project
APCC Joint Victims Leads mark National Stalking Awareness Week21/04/2026 10:20:00
APCC Joint Leads for Victims, PCCs Clare Moody and Matthew Scott, yesterday marked the start of National Stalking Awareness Week 2026.
We must tackle the knife carrying culture to protect young lives – APCC Joint Lead on Serious Violence09/04/2026 15:10:00
Blog posted by: Matthew Barber, APCC Joint Lead on Serious Violence, 08 April 2026.
APCC Joint Leads on Serious Organised Crime hail results of County Lines week of action17/03/2026 10:20:00
APCC Joint Leads on Serious Organised Crime hail results of County Lines week of action (16 March 2026).
APCC Economic and Cyber Crime Leads back Fraud Strategy’s multi-sector collaborative approach11/03/2026 10:20:00
The government has published its Fraud Strategy 2026-2029 which sets out its plan for fighting fraud over the next three years.
APCC Chair responds to announcement of Chair of police force mergers review05/03/2026 11:10:00
Lord Hogan-Howe has been announced as Chair of the independent review of police force structures in England and Wales that was announced in the police reform White Paper.