APCC Chair calls on government to rethink ‘mega forces’ mergers

The Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC) has called on the government to rethink plans to restructure policing which is widely expected to result in expensive force mergers and the creation of “mega forces”. All this will unnecessarily distract from the police reform agenda included in last week’s King’s Speech.

As the APCC submitted its evidence to the Independent Review of Police Force Structures led by Lord Hogan-Howe, the Chair of the APCC, Emily Spurrell, said:

“Police and Crime Commissioners believe a hugely complex and expensive reorganisation of police force structures risks the successful delivery of police reform. The creation of much larger force areas means disconnecting policing from democratic oversight and from the local communities they serve.

Members of the APCC say that the overriding objective for police reform must be to help people be safe and feel safe – not distance police forces from communities who are already paying more for policing through their council tax.

Emily Spurrell added:

“The police reform programme is a once in a generation opportunity to create a modern and effective police service in which the public can trust. The disruption and expense of force restructuring will do nothing to make communities safer, and we urge the government to think again.”

Notes to Editors