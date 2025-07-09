Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
APCC Chair comment on Leveson review of criminal courts
Rt Hon Sir Brian Leveson’s independent review of the criminal courts has been published. The review was commissioned by the Lord Chancellor to address a capacity crisis that Sir Brian says sees the system at “real risk of collapse”. In response to the review’s findings, APCC Chair Emily Spurrell said:
“Sir Brian Leveson’s review clearly articulates the problems our criminal justice system faces and makes clear that only radical change can deliver justice for victims and defendants whilst rebuilding public trust. As PCCs we too often hear from victims who feel let down and ignored, so we welcome the changes proposed to tackle delays in getting cases to trial and increase confidence amongst those seeking justice, including more use of out of court resolutions.
“Freeing up time in Crown Courts is vital but it is essential these changes reflect the views of victims. Reform is welcome but must not come at the cost of those the system is meant to protect.”
Original article link: https://www.apccs.police.uk/apcc-chair-comment-on-leveson-review-of-criminal-courts/
