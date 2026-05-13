APCC Chair comment on the government’s plan to legislate to reform policing

APCC Chair Emily Spurrell comments on the following confirmation in today’s King’s Speech the government will introduce a bill to reform policing

“Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) support the modernisation of policing in the interest of the public it serves – it is paramount the provisions in the Police Reform Bill deliver this. Police forces must be organised, equipped and skilled to respond to the changing nature of crime, but it is also essential the needs of local communities in England and Wales determine the priorities for how they are policed and that their concerns and needs are met.

“The starting point must be to improve the service delivered to the public, and measures to promote greater consistency and efficiency are welcome. However, PCCs are concerned that local issues and policing oversight could be diluted by a move to larger and more remote police forces and a centralisation of police powers.

“Improving the public’s trust and confidence in policing is critical – a robust system of accountability is key to that. The abolition of the PCC model of a single identifiable figure advocating on behalf of local communities in favour of anonymous, invisible Policing and Crime Boards risks weakening that accountability in a system where, increasingly, local council tax payers fund policing.

“This is the start of the bill’s journey towards becoming law. Police and Crime Commissioners will work with legislators to shape it so that policing is fit and ready for the future.”

Notes

Emily Spurrell is Police and Crime Commissioner for Merseyside