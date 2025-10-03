APCC Chair comments following attack at Manchester synagogue

Police resources are being deployed to synagogues across the country following a fatal attack at a synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester.

APCC Chair Emily Spurrell yesterday said:

“I am shocked by this morning’s attack at a synagogue on the holiest day in the Jewish calendar. My thoughts are with the Jewish community and all those caught up in this troubling incident. I would urge people not to speculate about the circumstances and allow the police to investigate.

“Forces nationwide are responding quickly with additional resources deployed to synagogues to reassure Jewish communities across the country everything is being done to keep them safe.”