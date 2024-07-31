APCC Chair Comments on Major Incident in Southport

Statement from Donna Jones, Chair of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC), following the declaration of a major incident in Southport, Merseyside:

"I am deeply concerned to hear about the major incident in Southport today. My thoughts are with the children and families injured.

"This incident is one that has shaken the community, not just in Southport but across the UK. Well done to Merseyside police for apprehending the suspect quickly, and confirming he is in police custody. The police have asked the public not to speculate on social media in order to ensure the police investigation can take place as needed."