APCC Chair Marks National Police Memorial Day
APCC Chair yesterday Marked National Police Memorial Day.
Emily Spurrell, Chair of the APCC and Police and Crime Commissioner for Merseyside, yesterday said:
“This is such an incredibly important and poignant day when we come together to remember and pay tribute to police officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in protecting the public.
“On behalf of the APCC and all its members, I want to recognise all police bravery and extend our immense gratitude to those who have lost their lives in the line of duty. Our thoughts are with their families and colleagues in their enduring loss.”
